H1N1 Cases In Delhi NCR: The national capital has been witnessing a sudden surge in H1N1 cases (swine flu) amid humid and changing weather, considered conducive to the spread of such infections, including seasonal respiratory infections. According to reports, over 1,500 cases of H1N1 virus or Swine Flu have been reported in Delhi so far, recording an eight-fold rise from last year, when Delhi reported over 200 cases.

In view of the rise in cases, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday held a key meeting with Delhi Health Minister, Pankaj Kumar Singh, and other officials of the Union Health Ministry to review the ongoing H1N1 situation in the NCT region.

The discussions during the meet focused on the preparedness of healthcare facilities, availability of diagnostic and treatment facilities and measures being taken by the Delhi government to monitor and contain the spread.