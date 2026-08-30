Varanasi Chief Medical Officer Dr NP Singh has ordered hospitals and community health centres to keep sufficient beds ready for swine flu cases and stocked with the required medicine. Singh has also directed officials to enhance the surveillance of the disease and get the affected immediately tested and the names updated on the portal.

The health department has stepped up surveillance after 18 active swine flu (Influenza-A/H1N1) cases were reported across districts in the Azamgarh, Varanasi and Mirzapur divisions of Purvanchal.

Dr Singh said swine flu is a contagious disease which primarily affects our respiratory system and could transmit to other persons through respiratory particles which are released when infected persons cough, sneeze and talk. Thus, one must get oneself diagnosed with the infection on time in order to avoid any risks.

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Active Cases Across Purvanchal

The district-wise number of active cases is:

- Varanasi: 4

- Ghazipur: 1

- Jaunpur: 2

- Mirzapur: 2

- Sonbhadra: 2

- Azamgarh: 3

- Mau: 2

- Ballia: 1

Isolation Beds Reserved In Two Major Hospitals

At Pt Deendayal Upadhyay Hospital, 24 beds have been reserved for swine flu patients, six for women, 12 for children and six for men.

Paediatrician Dr AK Maurya has been assigned to examine children in the OPD, while physicians Dr Shailendra Vikram and Dr Narendra Maurya will attend to other suspected swine flu patients to help manage the crowd.

A separate 10-bed isolation ward has also been reserved at the divisional hospital.

Hospitals Told To Strengthen Surveillance

The CMO has directed health officials and health centre in-charges to ensure the timely identification, medical examination and treatment of people showing swine flu symptoms. Patients requiring further care should be referred promptly.

Officials have also been instructed to upload details of identified patients to the designated portal to enable effective monitoring and disease control at the district level.

Common Symptoms Of Swine Flu

Symptoms may include:

- High fever

- Cough and sore throat

- Runny or blocked nose

- Headache

- Body and muscle aches

- Severe tiredness and weakness

- Vomiting or diarrhoea in some cases

The elderly, young children, pregnant women and people with serious underlying illnesses should seek medical advice promptly if such symptoms develop, as delays in treatment can make the condition more serious.

Precautions To Stay Safe

The CMO has advised people to:

- Wash hands frequently with soap and water or use hand sanitiser.

- Cover the nose and mouth with a handkerchief or tissue while coughing or sneezing.

- Avoid crowded places when experiencing fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

- Maintain distance from people who are infected or unwell.

- Dispose of used tissues properly instead of throwing them in the open.

- Get adequate rest and drink plenty of fluids.

- Avoid taking antibiotics or other medicines without medical advice.

15 Patients Admitted, 10 Under Treatment

Prof Puneet Kumar, MS, Sir Sunderlal Hospital, BHU, said two to three swine flu patients are being admitted daily. So far, 15 patients have been admitted, five have been discharged, and 10 are currently undergoing treatment.