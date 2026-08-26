- JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual Result 2026 declared on August 25.
- Overall pass percentage stood at 46.76 per cent for both divisions.
- Results accessible on jkbose.jk.gov.in using roll number.
JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results for the Class 10 bi-annual examination on its official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in, on August 25, 2026. The overall pass percentage for the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examination across the JD and KD divisions stood at 46.76 per cent. Out of the 46,048 students who appeared for the exam, 21,533 passed, while 24,351 did not.
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Most students performed well in Mathematics; the pass rate was 55 per centin Jammu and 67.28 per cent in Kashmir. The Board conducts the Class 10 bi-annual examination for both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions (Summer/Winter zones). This year, the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examinations were held between June 27 and July 20, 2026.
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Particular
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Details
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Board
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Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)
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Exam
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Class 10 Bi-Annual Examination 2026
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Result Date
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August 25, 2026
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Result Mode
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Online
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Official Website
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jkbose.jk.gov.in
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Credentials Required
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Roll number and registration number
JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026: Division-Wise Pass Percentage
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Particulars
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Jammu division
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Kashmir division
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Students enrolled
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22558
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23490
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Students qualified
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9484
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12049
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Not qualified
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12991
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11360
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Overall pass percenatge
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42.04%
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51.29%
JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026 OUT: Step To Download
Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026
Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Bi-Annual/Private".
Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the provided space.
Step 4: Click on Submit or Search Result to view your marksheet.
Step 5: Save or print a copy of the scorecard for immediate reference.
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Students can check their JKBOSE 10th biannual result on the websites given below. Apart from these, they can directly check it on the link provided above.
-jkbose.nic.in
-jkresults.nic.in