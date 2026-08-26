JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results for the Class 10 bi-annual examination on its official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in, on August 25, 2026. The overall pass percentage for the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examination across the JD and KD divisions stood at 46.76 per cent. Out of the 46,048 students who appeared for the exam, 21,533 passed, while 24,351 did not.

ALSO READ: IIT-IIM Suicide Crisis Continues: Nearly 70 Student Deaths In Five Years; Here's The Reason Most students performed well in Mathematics; the pass rate was 55 per centin Jammu and 67.28 per cent in Kashmir. The Board conducts the Class 10 bi-annual examination for both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions (Summer/Winter zones). This year, the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examinations were held between June 27 and July 20, 2026.



Particular

Details Board Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Exam Class 10 Bi-Annual Examination 2026 Result Date August 25, 2026 Result Mode Online Official Website jkbose.jk.gov.in Credentials Required Roll number and registration number

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026: Division-Wise Pass Percentage

Particulars Jammu division Kashmir division Students enrolled 22558 23490 Students qualified 9484 12049 Not qualified 12991 11360 Overall pass percenatge 42.04% 51.29%

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026 OUT: Step To Download Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026 Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.