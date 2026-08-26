  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual Result 2026 declared on August 25.
  2. Overall pass percentage stood at 46.76 per cent for both divisions.
  3. Results accessible on jkbose.jk.gov.in using roll number.

JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results for the Class 10 bi-annual examination on its official website, jkbose.jk.gov.in, on August 25, 2026. The overall pass percentage for the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examination across the JD and KD divisions stood at 46.76 per cent. Out of the 46,048 students who appeared for the exam, 21,533 passed, while 24,351 did not.

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Most students performed well in Mathematics; the pass rate was 55 per centin Jammu and 67.28 per cent in Kashmir. The Board conducts the Class 10 bi-annual examination for both the Kashmir and Jammu divisions (Summer/Winter zones). This year, the JKBOSE Class 10 bi-annual examinations were held between June 27 and July 20, 2026. 


Particular

Details

Board

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE)

Exam

Class 10 Bi-Annual Examination 2026

Result Date

August 25, 2026

Result Mode

Online

Official Website

jkbose.jk.gov.in

Credentials Required

Roll number and registration number

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026: Division-Wise Pass Percentage

Particulars

Jammu division

Kashmir division

Students enrolled

22558

23490

Students qualified

9484

12049

Not qualified

12991

11360

Overall pass percenatge

42.04%

51.29%
 

JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026 OUT: Step To Download

Students can follow the below-mentioned steps to check JKBOSE 10th Bi-Annual Result 2026

Step 1: Go to jkbose.nic.in or jkresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "Result of Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) Bi-Annual/Private".

Step 3: Enter the roll number and registration number in the provided space.

Step 4: Click on Submit or Search Result to view your marksheet.

Step 5: Save or print a copy of the scorecard for immediate reference.

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Students can check their JKBOSE 10th biannual result on the websites given below. Apart from these, they can directly check it on the link provided above.

-jkbose.nic.in

-jkresults.nic.in


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