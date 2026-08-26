NTA Exams Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency has announced good news for lakhs of candidates waiting for their scores. Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 subjects), CSIR-NET, and ICAR 2026 exams will all be published on the official website this week.

While NTA has confirmed the timeline, it has not shared an exact date or time. Candidates are being urged to keep checking nta.ac.in and avoid trusting any unofficial sources for updates on the release schedule.

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📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026

What's Being Released?

Three separate exams are covered under this announcement. Results and final answer keys will be released for all 84 subjects under UGC-NET, along with the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 exams. NTA has not clarified whether all three will go live at the same time or on different days.

Why Final Answer Keys Matter?

Before releasing results, NTA prepares a final answer key by reviewing objections that candidates raised against the earlier provisional key. This step ensures any genuine errors are corrected before scores are calculated, making the final key the basis for the actual result.