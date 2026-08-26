- NTA to release final answer keys and results this week.
- UGC-NET, CSIR-NET, ICAR 2026 exam results expected soon.
- Candidates must rely only on official NTA website for updates.
NTA Exams Answer Key 2026: The National Testing Agency has announced good news for lakhs of candidates waiting for their scores. Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 subjects), CSIR-NET, and ICAR 2026 exams will all be published on the official website this week.
While NTA has confirmed the timeline, it has not shared an exact date or time. Candidates are being urged to keep checking nta.ac.in and avoid trusting any unofficial sources for updates on the release schedule.
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📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026
The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week.
Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA
What's Being Released?
Three separate exams are covered under this announcement. Results and final answer keys will be released for all 84 subjects under UGC-NET, along with the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2026 exam and the ICAR AIEEA (PG) and AICE (PhD) 2026 exams. NTA has not clarified whether all three will go live at the same time or on different days.
Why Final Answer Keys Matter?
Before releasing results, NTA prepares a final answer key by reviewing objections that candidates raised against the earlier provisional key. This step ensures any genuine errors are corrected before scores are calculated, making the final key the basis for the actual result.
What's at Stake for Candidates?
For UGC-NET aspirants, this result carries real weight. It decides eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor positions, and PhD admissions, depending on which category a candidate qualifies under. This makes accuracy in the final answer key especially important before scores are locked in.
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How to Check and Stay Updated?
Once live, candidates will need to log in to their respective official portals using their credentials to view and download scorecards. NTA has advised keeping the application number, roll number, and other exam details ready in advance so there's no last-minute scramble once the result link becomes active.
The National Testing Agency has also repeated its caution against believing rumours or unofficial dates circulating online, asking candidates to rely only on its official communications.