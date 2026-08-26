  • Source:JND
HighLights
  1. UKSSSC announced calendar for 26 Group-C recruitment exams.
  2. Exams scheduled from September 2026 to February 2027.
  3. Candidates can now plan their state government job preparation.

UKSSSC Group C Exam 2026 Schedule Out: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced its exam calendar for Group-C recruitment across the state. The calendar covers a total of 26 recruitment examinations, scheduled to take place between September 20, 2026, and February 21, 2027, along with the dates for release of their respective advertisements.

Candidates preparing for state government jobs can now plan their preparation strategy around these confirmed dates. The commission has stated that the exact number of vacancies for each post will be disclosed once individual notifications are issued.

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UKSSSC Group C Full Exam Calendar:

S.No.

Recruitment/Post

Exam Date

1

Livestock Extension Officer (Animal Husbandry Dept.)

20 Sep 2026

2

Supervisor

20 Sep 2026

3

Assistant Boring Technician

27 Sep 2026

4

Computer Programmer

27 Sep 2026

5

Junior Cameraman / Photocopy Machine Operator / Projectionist

04 Oct 2026

6

Research Officer / Photographer

04 Oct 2026

7

Artist / Cartographer

11 Oct 2026

8

Legal Assistant

11 Oct 2026

9

Adventure Sports Officer

18 Oct 2026

10

Cameraman / Technical Assistant (History)

18 Oct 2026

11

Lineman / Psychologist

25 Oct 2026

12

Trainer/Instructor

25 Oct 2026

13

Tourism Officer

01 Nov 2026

14

Assistant Accountant (Various Depts.)

04 Oct 2026

15

Agriculture (Inter/Graduate) Qualification Posts

11 Oct 2026

16

Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1/PA (Civil & Family Court)

25 Oct 2026

17

General Inter-Level Posts (Junior Assistant & others)

15 Nov 2026

18

Personal Assistant (Various Depts.)

01 Nov 2026

19

Scaler (Forest Development Corp., Uttarakhand)

PET from 19 Nov 2026

20

Physical Standards & Efficiency Posts (Tiger Guards, Forest Guard, etc.)

PET from 27 Dec 2026

21

Assistant Teacher (TGT) — Sanskrit Education Dept.

06 Dec 2026

22

ITI/Diploma Qualification Posts

13 Dec 2026

23

Science (Inter/Grad/PG) Qualification Posts

17 Jan 2027*

24

Special Qualification Posts

24 Jan 2027

25

Graduate-Level Qualification Posts

07 Feb 2027

26

Asst. Development Officer/Cooperative Inspector-II (Cooperative Dept.)

21 Feb 2027
 
Note:  Source lists this date as "17 January 2026"- likely a typo for 17 January 2027, given the sequence of dates. Please verify with the official notification.

Vacancy Details to Follow:

The exact number of posts for each recruitment will be released along with the respective official notification. Candidates are advised to prepare according to their eligibility and keep tracking updates as advertisements roll out over the coming months.

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How Candidates Should Prepare?

With thousands of Group-C posts expected to open up by February 2027, aspirants are encouraged to align their study plans with the specific advertisement and exam dates relevant to their qualifications, and to regularly check the official UKSSSC website for further details.

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