UKSSSC Group C Exam 2026 Schedule Out: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced its exam calendar for Group-C recruitment across the state. The calendar covers a total of 26 recruitment examinations, scheduled to take place between September 20, 2026, and February 21, 2027, along with the dates for release of their respective advertisements.

Candidates preparing for state government jobs can now plan their preparation strategy around these confirmed dates. The commission has stated that the exact number of vacancies for each post will be disclosed once individual notifications are issued.

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UKSSSC Group C Full Exam Calendar:

S.No. Recruitment/Post Exam Date 1 Livestock Extension Officer (Animal Husbandry Dept.) 20 Sep 2026 2 Supervisor 20 Sep 2026 3 Assistant Boring Technician 27 Sep 2026 4 Computer Programmer 27 Sep 2026 5 Junior Cameraman / Photocopy Machine Operator / Projectionist 04 Oct 2026 6 Research Officer / Photographer 04 Oct 2026 7 Artist / Cartographer 11 Oct 2026 8 Legal Assistant 11 Oct 2026 9 Adventure Sports Officer 18 Oct 2026 10 Cameraman / Technical Assistant (History) 18 Oct 2026 11 Lineman / Psychologist 25 Oct 2026 12 Trainer/Instructor 25 Oct 2026 13 Tourism Officer 01 Nov 2026 14 Assistant Accountant (Various Depts.) 04 Oct 2026 15 Agriculture (Inter/Graduate) Qualification Posts 11 Oct 2026 16 Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1/PA (Civil & Family Court) 25 Oct 2026 17 General Inter-Level Posts (Junior Assistant & others) 15 Nov 2026 18 Personal Assistant (Various Depts.) 01 Nov 2026 19 Scaler (Forest Development Corp., Uttarakhand) PET from 19 Nov 2026 20 Physical Standards & Efficiency Posts (Tiger Guards, Forest Guard, etc.) PET from 27 Dec 2026 21 Assistant Teacher (TGT) — Sanskrit Education Dept. 06 Dec 2026 22 ITI/Diploma Qualification Posts 13 Dec 2026 23 Science (Inter/Grad/PG) Qualification Posts 17 Jan 2027* 24 Special Qualification Posts 24 Jan 2027 25 Graduate-Level Qualification Posts 07 Feb 2027 26 Asst. Development Officer/Cooperative Inspector-II (Cooperative Dept.) 21 Feb 2027

Note: Source lists this date as "17 January 2026"- likely a typo for 17 January 2027, given the sequence of dates. Please verify with the official notification.

Vacancy Details to Follow:

The exact number of posts for each recruitment will be released along with the respective official notification. Candidates are advised to prepare according to their eligibility and keep tracking updates as advertisements roll out over the coming months.

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