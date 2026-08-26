- UKSSSC announced calendar for 26 Group-C recruitment exams.
- Exams scheduled from September 2026 to February 2027.
- Candidates can now plan their state government job preparation.
UKSSSC Group C Exam 2026 Schedule Out: The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has announced its exam calendar for Group-C recruitment across the state. The calendar covers a total of 26 recruitment examinations, scheduled to take place between September 20, 2026, and February 21, 2027, along with the dates for release of their respective advertisements.
Candidates preparing for state government jobs can now plan their preparation strategy around these confirmed dates. The commission has stated that the exact number of vacancies for each post will be disclosed once individual notifications are issued.
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UKSSSC Group C Full Exam Calendar:
|
S.No.
|
Recruitment/Post
|
Exam Date
|
1
|
Livestock Extension Officer (Animal Husbandry Dept.)
|
20 Sep 2026
|
2
|
Supervisor
|
20 Sep 2026
|
3
|
Assistant Boring Technician
|
27 Sep 2026
|
4
|
Computer Programmer
|
27 Sep 2026
|
5
|
Junior Cameraman / Photocopy Machine Operator / Projectionist
|
04 Oct 2026
|
6
|
Research Officer / Photographer
|
04 Oct 2026
|
7
|
Artist / Cartographer
|
11 Oct 2026
|
8
|
Legal Assistant
|
11 Oct 2026
|
9
|
Adventure Sports Officer
|
18 Oct 2026
|
10
|
Cameraman / Technical Assistant (History)
|
18 Oct 2026
|
11
|
Lineman / Psychologist
|
25 Oct 2026
|
12
|
Trainer/Instructor
|
25 Oct 2026
|
13
|
Tourism Officer
|
01 Nov 2026
|
14
|
Assistant Accountant (Various Depts.)
|
04 Oct 2026
|
15
|
Agriculture (Inter/Graduate) Qualification Posts
|
11 Oct 2026
|
16
|
Junior Assistant, Stenographer Grade-1/PA (Civil & Family Court)
|
25 Oct 2026
|
17
|
General Inter-Level Posts (Junior Assistant & others)
|
15 Nov 2026
|
18
|
Personal Assistant (Various Depts.)
|
01 Nov 2026
|
19
|
Scaler (Forest Development Corp., Uttarakhand)
|
PET from 19 Nov 2026
|
20
|
Physical Standards & Efficiency Posts (Tiger Guards, Forest Guard, etc.)
|
PET from 27 Dec 2026
|
21
|
Assistant Teacher (TGT) — Sanskrit Education Dept.
|
06 Dec 2026
|
22
|
ITI/Diploma Qualification Posts
|
13 Dec 2026
|
23
|
Science (Inter/Grad/PG) Qualification Posts
|
17 Jan 2027*
|
24
|
Special Qualification Posts
|
24 Jan 2027
|
25
|
Graduate-Level Qualification Posts
|
07 Feb 2027
|
26
|
Asst. Development Officer/Cooperative Inspector-II (Cooperative Dept.)
|
21 Feb 2027
Vacancy Details to Follow:
The exact number of posts for each recruitment will be released along with the respective official notification. Candidates are advised to prepare according to their eligibility and keep tracking updates as advertisements roll out over the coming months.
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How Candidates Should Prepare?
With thousands of Group-C posts expected to open up by February 2027, aspirants are encouraged to align their study plans with the specific advertisement and exam dates relevant to their qualifications, and to regularly check the official UKSSSC website for further details.