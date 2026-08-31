The number of H1N1 cases is rising steadily in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The district has reported 19 new swine flu cases in just 48 hours, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 209, the highest in Uttar Pradesh. Health officials said there is some relief as all the patients have been examined at private hospitals and none is currently in critical condition. Following instructions from the Chief Medical Officer (CMO), hospitals and community health centres across the district have been placed on alert.

ALSO READ: H1N1 Cases Rise In UP: Three Western UP Districts Account For Half Of State’s Cases The district hospital also witnessed a heavy rush on Monday as the fever OPD campaign began. As many as 60 patients underwent consultation and testing at the fever clinic on its first day. Fever, Cough And Cold Cases Surge The recent heavy rainfall and changing weather conditions have led to a rise in patients reporting fever, cough, cold and headaches. Long queues were seen at the district hospital from Monday morning, with major crowds reported at the paediatrics, ophthalmology, general medicine, orthopaedics and blood pressure OPDs.

Hospital data showed that 4,249 patients visited various OPDs for consultation after Raksha Bandhan. Meanwhile, 60 men and women visited OPD No. 10, the dedicated fever clinic, between 8 am and 2 pm. 19 New Swine Flu Cases In 48 Hours CMO Dr Madan Mohan Mani Tripathi said 19 patients tested positive for swine flu at private hospitals over the past 48 hours. Under government guidelines, patients are being placed in Category C for H1N1 testing. This category covers people experiencing symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, headache, stiffness, asthma, breathing difficulties, heart disease and other serious health complications. ICU Doctors' Leave Cancelled With H1N1 and seasonal influenza cases increasing, CMS Dr Ashok Kumar Jha has cancelled the leave of doctors posted in the ICU until further orders. In a written directive, he instructed doctors and healthcare workers to remain available for duty, warning that negligence in the treatment and care of patients would not be tolerated. ALSO READ: Swine Flu Alert In Purvanchal: 18 Active Cases Reported Across 8 Districts; Health Dept Steps Up Surveillance 100 ASHA Workers Deployed The health department has also recruited 100 ASHA workers to strengthen monitoring and awareness efforts. According to the CMO, they will be deployed in rural and other areas to track patients, upload health data and promote government health programmes.

The workers will particularly focus on awareness campaigns for polio vaccination, HPV vaccination for adolescent girls to prevent cervical cancer, and measles-rubella vaccination, among other immunisation drives.