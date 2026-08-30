Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad: Amid a rise in Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, western Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hotspot, with Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad together accounting for nearly half of the confirmed cases reported in the state.

According to a report presented at a health department meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister on August 29, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 551 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases so far. Of these, 275 have been reported from the three western Uttar Pradesh districts.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, with 189 patients testing positive. Lucknow follows with 113 cases, while Meerut and Ghaziabad have reported 54 and 32 cases, respectively.

The report said H1N1 cases have been detected in 57 districts, while six districts have reported cases in double digits. Authorities have also been directed to closely monitor patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

The health department has instructed government and private medical institutions to strengthen testing, treatment, and reporting systems. Hospitals have been asked to identify suspected and symptomatic H1N1 patients and make separate treatment arrangements where necessary.

All hospitalised SARI patients are to be mandatorily tested for H1N1. Hospitals have also been directed to maintain adequate supplies of RT-PCR kits, oseltamivir, and bronchodilators, while ensuring that oxygen plants, concentrators, and cylinders remain fully functional.

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Authorities have been asked to step up public awareness among people suffering from cough and fever, particularly on measures to prevent transmission. These include wearing masks, frequent handwashing, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and maintaining proper ventilation in enclosed spaces.