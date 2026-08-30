- By Madan Panchal
- Sun, 30 Aug 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
- Western UP districts account for half of state's H1N1 cases.
- Health department mandates strengthened testing, treatment, and public awareness.
- Health department mandates strengthened testing, treatment, and public awareness.
Jagran Correspondent, Ghaziabad: Amid a rise in Influenza A (H1N1), commonly known as swine flu, western Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a major hotspot, with Gautam Buddh Nagar, Meerut, and Ghaziabad together accounting for nearly half of the confirmed cases reported in the state.
According to a report presented at a health department meeting chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister on August 29, Uttar Pradesh has recorded 551 laboratory-confirmed H1N1 cases so far. Of these, 275 have been reported from the three western Uttar Pradesh districts.
Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded the highest number of cases in the state, with 189 patients testing positive. Lucknow follows with 113 cases, while Meerut and Ghaziabad have reported 54 and 32 cases, respectively.
The report said H1N1 cases have been detected in 57 districts, while six districts have reported cases in double digits. Authorities have also been directed to closely monitor patients with Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).
The health department has instructed government and private medical institutions to strengthen testing, treatment, and reporting systems. Hospitals have been asked to identify suspected and symptomatic H1N1 patients and make separate treatment arrangements where necessary.
All hospitalised SARI patients are to be mandatorily tested for H1N1. Hospitals have also been directed to maintain adequate supplies of RT-PCR kits, oseltamivir, and bronchodilators, while ensuring that oxygen plants, concentrators, and cylinders remain fully functional.
ALSO READ: Swine Flu Alert In Purvanchal: 18 Active Cases Reported Across 8 Districts; Health Dept Steps Up Surveillance
Authorities have been asked to step up public awareness among people suffering from cough and fever, particularly on measures to prevent transmission. These include wearing masks, frequent handwashing, covering the mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, and maintaining proper ventilation in enclosed spaces.
Hospitals have also been told to prepare for a possible increase in patient numbers by making arrangements to extend the duty hours of doctors and healthcare workers if required.
ALSO READ: Swine Flu Scare: Delhi Records Massive Rise In Cases In Last 48 Hours
Major Symptoms of H1N1
- Sudden high fever or chills, dry cough, sore throat, and a runny or blocked nose.
- Headache, severe muscle and joint pain, and extreme fatigue.
- Children may also experience vomiting or diarrhoea.
How to Prevent H1N1
- Cover your mouth and nose with a handkerchief, tissue, or your elbow while coughing or sneezing.
- Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands.
- Wear a mask in crowded or enclosed spaces and ensure proper ventilation.
- If you are unwell, avoid going to the office or school and minimise close contact with others.