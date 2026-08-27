UPTET Result 2026 Topper: UPESSC released the UP TET Exam Result 2026 on its official website on August 26, 2026. In this exam, headmaster Manoj Singh from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has reportedly topped, though UPESSC has not released any official merit list so far.

According to claims circulating on social media, Manoj Singh, headmaster of Primary School Rauza Saifanpatti in Azamgarh, secured 149.267 out of 150 marks in the primary-level TET exam, translating to nearly 99.5 percent. However, the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission has not yet released any official merit list or topper list to confirm this.

ALSO READ: GATE 2027: IIT Madras To Begin Registration From Today; Check Eligibility, Fee And Steps To Apply UPTET 2026 Result: Key Details The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC), under Advertisement No. 01/2026, released the UP TET exam Paper-1 (Classes 1-5) and Paper-2 (Classes 6-8) results 2026 on its official website,www.upessc.up.gov.in, on August 26, 2026. The exam was conducted offline on July 2, 3, and 4 in five shifts across 955 centres in 60 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who appeared for the UP TET exam can download the result PDF and scorecard by entering their registration number and password.

A total of 19,94,661 candidates had registered for the UP TET exam 2026. At the primary level, 5,71,435 out of 7,13,648 candidates cleared the exam, while at the upper-primary level, 7,59,513 out of 10,57,021 candidates were successful, recording pass percentages of 80.07 per cent and 71.85 per cent, respectively. Amid these results, headmaster Manoj Singh from Azamgarh has reportedly topped with 149 out of 150 marks. However, UPESSC has not released any official merit or topper list for the UP TET exam.

Who Is Manoj Singh? Manoj Singh was born in the Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh. He is currently working as a headmaster and is reported to have scored 149.267 out of 150 marks in the UP TET exam. However, this is currently the only information available about him, and the article will be updated as further details emerge. Manoj Singh's reported success has brought an atmosphere of joy in his home, with congratulations pouring in from all quarters. His parents are said to be overwhelmed with pride, and he has emerged as an example for the state.

ALSO READ: Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu Announces Removal Of Caste Column In Schools' Admission Forms From Next Session What Is The UP TET Exam? The UP TET exam, also known as the Teacher Eligibility Test, is a state-level examination. It is conducted for Paper-1 (Classes 1 to 5) and Paper-2 (Classes 6 to 8). After clearing the UP TET exam, candidates become eligible to teach in the state's government schools. A certificate is also issued upon qualifying, which remains valid for a lifetime.

