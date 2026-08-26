UP PGT Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the subject-wise waiting list for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment 2022. Candidates included in the waiting list will be considered for appointment against vacancies created after selected candidates failed to join their allotted institutions.

The recruitment process was conducted for 624 PGT posts in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates selected from the waiting list will be allowed to join vacant positions strictly according to their merit and the subject-wise panel prepared by the commission.

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UP PGT Recruitment 2022: 624 Candidates Selected Earlier

The PGT recruitment was conducted under Advertisement No. 02/2022 for both male and female candidates. The written examination for the 624 posts was held on May 9 and 10, 2026.

The written examination result was declared on June 2, following which 2,253 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round. Subject-wise interviews were conducted at the commission's office between June 17 and June 27.

After completing the selection process, UPESSC declared the final selection result on July 7. A total of 624 candidates were selected and subsequently allotted colleges and institutions.

Why Has UPESSC Released the Waiting List?

Some candidates included in the original selection list did not report or join their allotted institutions. This resulted in several posts becoming vacant after the completion of the initial selection and college allocation process.