- UPESSC has released the subject-wise waiting list for PGT Recruitment 2022.
- This list aims to fill 624 vacant posts in aided secondary schools where originally selected candidates failed to join.
- The written examination for the 624 posts was held on May 9 and 10, 2026.
UP PGT Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the subject-wise waiting list for the Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment 2022. Candidates included in the waiting list will be considered for appointment against vacancies created after selected candidates failed to join their allotted institutions.
The recruitment process was conducted for 624 PGT posts in aided secondary schools across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates selected from the waiting list will be allowed to join vacant positions strictly according to their merit and the subject-wise panel prepared by the commission.
ALSO READ: UPTET Result 2026: UPESSC To Release Paper 1, 2 Scorecards Anytime Soon; Here's How To Check Your Marks
UP PGT Recruitment 2022: 624 Candidates Selected Earlier
The PGT recruitment was conducted under Advertisement No. 02/2022 for both male and female candidates. The written examination for the 624 posts was held on May 9 and 10, 2026.
The written examination result was declared on June 2, following which 2,253 candidates were shortlisted for the interview round. Subject-wise interviews were conducted at the commission's office between June 17 and June 27.
After completing the selection process, UPESSC declared the final selection result on July 7. A total of 624 candidates were selected and subsequently allotted colleges and institutions.
Why Has UPESSC Released the Waiting List?
Some candidates included in the original selection list did not report or join their allotted institutions. This resulted in several posts becoming vacant after the completion of the initial selection and college allocation process.
To fill these vacancies, the commission has now released a subject-wise waiting list. Candidates will be offered appointments according to their position in the merit list and the availability of vacancies in their respective subjects.
Waiting List Available on Commission Website
According to the UPESSC deputy secretary, the waiting list has been prepared and released in accordance with the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Services Selection Board Rules, 1998.
The subject-wise waiting list has been uploaded on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission. Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can check the list to know their position and eligibility for appointment against vacant posts.
Revised TGT Sanskrit Result and Cutoff Also Declared
Apart from the PGT waiting list, UPESSC has also announced the revised selection result and revised cutoff for the TGT Sanskrit recruitment conducted under Advertisement No. 01/2022.
The commission cancelled the selection of candidates who remained absent during document verification. The revised result was prepared following the directions of the High Court and based on the recommendations of a committee constituted by the Education Service Selection Commission.
ALSO READ: Today's School Assembly News Headline (August 27): Check Top National, International And Sports News Here
Candidates can check the revised TGT Sanskrit selection result, cutoff and other recruitment-related updates on the official UPESSC website.