Bengaluru's NLSIU Cancels 34th Annual Convocation: The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has officially cancelled its 34th Annual Convocation for the 2026 graduating batch, which was tentatively scheduled to take place on September 12. In a formal notice issued on August 27 by the university registrar, the administration cited "unavoidable circumstances" for being unable to host the ceremony.

Consequently, NLSIU annound that degrees will instead be conferred on students in absentia, subject to approval from the university's governing bodies, with options to collect certificates from campus or receive them via courier. ALSO READ: DU Admissions 2026: Over 50% Seats Vacant In Hindi And Sanskrit Departments; Students' Preference Shifts To Skill-Based Courses The decision follows growing protests from students and alumni regarding the proposed participation of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra as chief guests. The dispute stems from a prior controversy at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, where students opposed CJI Surya Kant's attendance.

In response, the BCI briefly barred state bar councils from enrolling NALSAR’s 2026 graduates as advocates-an order rescinded within hours following widespread backlash. In solidarity and seeking BCI accountability, over 165 graduating NLSIU students, 409 current students, and 128 alumni signed an open letter opposing the presence of both figures at their own convocation.

Key Reasons for Cancellation of Convocation Ceremony Widespread opposition from students and alumni: A joint open letter opposing the presence of CJI Surya Kant and BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra was drafted and signed by 165 graduating students, 409 current students, and 128 NLSIU alumni.

Demand for BCI accountability: The NLSIU community demanded accountability from the BCI regarding its retaliatory actions against graduating students from NALSAR. Departure from tradition: This controversy stands in stark contrast to the 2025 convocation ceremony, where CJI Surya Kant presided over the event and conferred degrees, while Manan Kumar Mishra delivered the welcome address. ALSO READ: UPTET Result 2026 Topper: Meet Azamgarh Headmaster Manoj Singh, Who Secured 149.267 Out Of 150 Marks Timeline And Details of NLSIU’s 34th Convocation: NLSIU, Bengaluru, officially announced the cancellation of its 34th annual convocation via a notice issued on August 27, 2026. The event had been tentatively scheduled for September 12, 2026, with the academic administration team having sent preliminary notification to the graduating students on August 3, 2026.

Due to the cancellation of the ceremony, graduating students will be awarded their degrees 'in absentia' (i.e., in their absence from the ceremony). Candidates may obtain their physical degree certificates either via postal courier service or by collecting them directly from the campus. This decision marks a departure from the 2025 convocation, which was presided over by Chief Justice Surya Kant, with Bar Council of India Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra delivering the welcome address.

The cancellation of the ceremony has sparked significant reactions across social media and political circles. Saurav Das, a member of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), publicly commented on X, encouraging the graduating batch to organize an independent convocation ceremony and invite guest speakers on their own terms.