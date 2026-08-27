Today’s School Assembly News Headline (August 28, 2026): In today’s school assembly on August 28, students will get updates on key national, international, and sports news. The headlines will include key government announcements, recent events in sports, and global developments that affect people around the world.

Through these news updates, students will enhance their awareness of current affairs and the world surrounding them.

ALSO READ: NLSIU 34th Convocation Row: Bengaluru Law School Cancels Event Amid Controversy Over CJI Surya Kant And BCI Chairman

School Assembly National News Headlines for August 28

1. Security beefed up at disputed Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah amid ‘Kar Seva’ concerns, Mathura officials tell Allahabad HC

2. IIT Delhi Student Death Probe: Retired HC Justice Mukta Gupta Replaces Ex-DGP Ashok Kumar As Panel Head

3. 'Not haircut but mundan': Congress on NCLT clearing Subhash Chandra's ₹6.5 crore payout

4. Mohan Bhagwat's New York event organised in spirit of open dialogue, says RSS

5. NLSIU 34th Convocation Row: Bengaluru Law School Cancels Event Amid Controversy Over CJI Surya Kant And BCI Chairman

School Assembly International News Headlines for August 28

1. Nepal-China flash floods: People from more than 30 countries missing

2. Nepal flash floods: At least 288 Indians still missing; MEA says focus is on providing humanitarian aid as per Kathmandu’s request

3. Congress seeks all-party meet over delimitation issue; reiterates women’s reservation demand in 2029 election

4. U.S. religious freedom panel urges sanctions on RSS members over Mohan Bhagwat visit

5. ‘Not There For Any Of The Things That You Said': Trump Responds To Wild Theories Over CIA Boss' Surprise Moscow Trip

ALSO READ: IIT Delhi Student Death Probe: Retired HC Justice Mukta Gupta Replaces Ex-DGP Ashok Kumar As Panel Head

School Assembly Sports News Headlines for August 28

1. Sonal Dinusha’s gritty century helps Sri Lanka force draw in 2nd Test, India win series 1-0

2. 'People will lose interest in Pakistan cricket': Moin Khan slams PCB, selectors

3. Brydon Carse named in Durham XI after England drop him amid 'allegations of assault'

4. PM Modi Calls for Modern Sports Ecosystem to Nurture Indian Talent

5. India to host Uruguay in Kolkata on 6 October for friendly