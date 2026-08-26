Nepal Flash Floods: The Bihar government has issued a Red alert for several border districts due to flash flood in Nepal's Gandak river. The state government has directed the district administration to take necessary steps and commence the rescue operation to ensure safety. Apart from this, the residents of these districts have been advised to follow the guidelines and avoid visiting the riverside for the next few days.

While addressing the issue, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary stated that a high-level team has already been formed to observe the situation. "A high-level team has been constituted to look into the matter. The Chief Secretary and the DGP are personally monitoring the situation. I am also holding a meeting on the matter immediately," the chief minister told the reporters.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Video Captures Moment Disaster Struck Rasuwa, Sweeping Away Houses, Bridges And 42-Km Road Linking China A high-level review meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Pratyaya Amrit. The meeting was attended by the district magistrates, senior police officers, and superintendents of police from the respective districts via video conferencing. Alert For THESE Districts Amid a significant surge in water level, special vigilance has been ordered in West Champaran (Bettiah), East Champaran (Motihari), Gopalganj, Saran, Muzaffarpur, and Vaishali. Apart from this, other sensitive districts, including Sitamarhi and Shivhar, have also been instructed to constantly monitor the situation.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods Wreak Havoc: 7 Dead As Several Villages And Power Projects Washed Away; Toll Likely To Rise | VIDEO The district magistrates have been asked to regularly monitor the river's water level, embankments, low-lying areas, bridges, and other sensitive locations. The officials, while providing details, stated that additional NDRF and SDRF resources are being deployed in advance to deal with potential flooding. (Updates to follow)