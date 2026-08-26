Nepal Floods: At least eight people have been killed and dozens remain missing after a sudden, massive flash flood surged through northern Nepal's Bhote Koshi River early Wednesday morning. Following the floods, several downstream districts have been placed on high alert. The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) reportedly from the direction of Tibet and has caused massive destruction.

Seven Dead Nepal News outlet, citing Central Police Spokesperson Deputy Inspector General of Police Abinarayan Kafle, stated that at least eight bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot and Dhading districts. Meanwhile, Kathmandu post reported that authorities are yet to release a confirmed toll of deaths, injuries or property damage. However, initial information from local officials points to massive destruction.

Videos Show Floodwaters Surging In Videos emerging online from the region show the flood hitting the area with enormous force. The clip shows massive volumes of water rushing through the affected settlements in waves, sweeping through roads and surrounding areas. The clips also highlight the intensity of flash floods as Nepal takes steps to control the disaster. According to The Kathmandu Post, floods have washed away the 42-kilometre road linking Betrawati in Nuwakot with the Rasuwagadhi border crossing in Rasuwa. Similarly, flooding in the Lhende River, which flows through the Nepal-China border area has destroyed the Miteri Bridge.

APF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General Netra Bahadur Karki said the four personnel have been out of contact since the flood struck the area near the Nepal-China border. "The border post itself has not been damaged," Karki said. He added that authorities are yet to determine whether the missing personnel were affected by the flood.

Today, a devastating sudden surge in the Bhotekoshi River has caused widespread destruction, with fears that several people may have been killed or swept away. 📍Rasuwa District, Nepal, along the China border. pic.twitter.com/52if8LGlO9 — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026 Damage To Power Infrastructure Roads, hydropower facilities, electricity transmission lines and substations have been severely affected in Rasuwa. The Nepal Electricity Authority said the floods have damaged several major power facilities, including the Rasuwagadhi, Chilime, Trishuli-3A and Trishuli-3B power projects. Consequently, power supply has been disrupted in the affected areas. Downstream Areas On High Alert Officials have warned that the flood can pose a serious threat to downstream regions as the Bhote Koshi flows into the Trishuli River and then toward Nuwakot and other central districts. High-alert warnings have been issued for riverside settlements in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan districts of Nepal. Residents living in low-lying areas and near riverbanks have been advised to move immediately to safer and higher ground.

Nepal PM Calls Emergency Cabinet Meeting Meanwhile, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah called an emergency cabinet meeting in view of the situation. Flood-affected areas were discussed with parliamentarians from Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha and Chitwan in the meeting organised at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha Durbar. Shah asserted that the government is fully committed to the safety and relief of the affected citizens. He informed that clear instructions have been given to authorities to monitor the affected areas and immediately relocate displaced to safe places.

Prime Minister Balendra Shah has consulted with federal parliamentarians from the affected areas regarding the situation arising out of the floods in the Bhotekoshi River in Rasuwa. In a meeting organized today at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers, Singha… pic.twitter.com/jrxhxtpUKQ — IANS (@ians_india) August 26, 2026 ALSO READ: Nepal Opens First Road Tunnel At Nagdhunga For Trial: What It Means For India-Nepal Trade You May Also Like To Watch: