A group of 21 pilgrims who were rescued from the flood-devastated Nepal returned to India on Friday. They were received by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

Sharing the glimpses from the airport, Jaishankar wrote on X, "I welcomed a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand."

He expressed gratitude to the Nepali government and the Army for rescuing the Indian nationals. "I commend the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Nepal in smoothly coordinating their return to India," he further added.

"The rescue efforts are being done by the Nepal authorities and Nepal forces. So, even these people (a group of 21 that has just reached India) were rescued by the Nepal Army. From our side, whatever support we can give to the Govt of Nepal, we are doing," Jaishankar said.