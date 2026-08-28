- EAM Jaishankar welcomed 21 Tamil Nadu pilgrims rescued from Nepal.
- India sent 47.5 tonnes of relief material to flood-hit Nepal.
- India offers tunnel rescue team and Bailey bridges to Nepal.
A group of 21 pilgrims who were rescued from the flood-devastated Nepal returned to India on Friday. They were received by External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.
Sharing the glimpses from the airport, Jaishankar wrote on X, "I welcomed a group comprising 21 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were rescued from the floods that occurred in Nepal. I was deeply moved upon hearing their experiences firsthand."
He expressed gratitude to the Nepali government and the Army for rescuing the Indian nationals. "I commend the efforts of the Indian Embassy in Nepal in smoothly coordinating their return to India," he further added.
"The rescue efforts are being done by the Nepal authorities and Nepal forces. So, even these people (a group of 21 that has just reached India) were rescued by the Nepal Army. From our side, whatever support we can give to the Govt of Nepal, we are doing," Jaishankar said.
Moving to hear experiences of rescued pilgrims. pic.twitter.com/bg9tSofA1H— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 28, 2026
320 Indians missing
Earlier in the day, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that over 400 Indian nationals, who were stranded on the Chinese side of the Sino-Nepal border, are safe.
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Speaking about the affected Indians in the crisis, Jaiswal stated that 96 people have already made their way to Nepal, while 21 others, the Tamil Nadu group, have now arrived in Delhi.
The Tamil Nadu pilgrims landed in Delhi on an IndiGo flight. Apart from them, 63 Indains working at the Trishuli-I hydropower project have been rescued.
The MEA also stated that around 100 people of Indian origin, who may have gone for Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, remain untraceable.
In total, 320 Indians remain missing after the monster floods in the neighbouring country.
India extends support
India was among the first countries to extend a helping hand to the neighbouring country after the floods unleashed destruction there.
Speaking at the press briefing, Jaiswal said that two aircraft carrying relief materials have been sent to Nepal, while a third is expected to fly out in the coming days.
India has so far sent 47.5 tonnes of relief material. The humanitarian relief material includes temporary shelters, tarpaulins, blankets, sleeping bags, hygiene kits, solar lamps, chlorine tablets, water bottles, food packets, and critical medicines.
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New Delhi is also sending a tunnel rescue team on the request of the Nepali government. "A rescue team is being flown in first to assess the on-the-ground situation as to what equipment will be required," the MEA spokesperson said.
Jaiswal also said that India has offered to send Bailey bridges along with associated technical teams to ensure temporary and swift connectivity in the affected parts of the country.