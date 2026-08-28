- Seven bodies recovered from UP rivers near Nepal border.
- Suspected victims of devastating Nepal flash floods, 538 dead.
- Nepal morgues overwhelmed; new flood threat from Tibet.
Seven bodies suspected to be victims of Nepal’s devastating flash floods have been recovered from rivers in Uttar Pradesh, AFP reported on Friday. The bodies were recovered from the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts, both located near the India-Nepal border.
Four unidentified bodies were recovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district on Thursday, while three more were later recovered in neighbouring Kushinagar, around 70 kilometres downstream from the India-Nepal border.
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Maharajganj District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said authorities believe the victims may have been swept into India by the flash floods.
“We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there," AFP quoted Sogarwal. As per the authorities, efforts are underway to identify the seven bodies.
Nepal Flood Death Toll Crosses 530
The devastating floods have killed 538 people in Nepal, while more than 977 remain missing. The disaster has triggered extensive rescue and relief operations across the affected regions.
The Indian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that 320 Indians are still missing in Nepal. Another 400 Indian citizens stranded on the Chinese side have been confirmed safe, while 96 others have entered Nepal by land.
Rescue Operations Continue Amid Fresh Threat
Rescue workers in Nepal are continuing to search areas that were hit by flash flooding and landslides. They report that over 3,000 people have been rescued by helicopter and teams are working to reach individuals trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa.
Meanwhile, officials have alerted another possible flood surge following a report of an overflow of a barrier lake on the Tibet side. Security staff, rescuers and relief workers have been advised to stay vigilant and shift to safer places if necessary.
Authorities warned that the risk of further flooding remains high.
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Morgues Out of Space In Nepal
As the death toll continues to rise, morgues across several districts are running out of space. The bodies from Rasuwa and Nuwakot are being recovered after they flow downstream with the ravaged floodwater. The bodies are being recovered in Chitwan, Tanahun, Gorkha and Nawalparasi.
According to a report by The Kathmandu Times, the authorities have set up temporary storage facilities to accommodate the bodies of victims. In Nuwakot, Dhadin and Nawalparasi, the morgues are running out of capacity.