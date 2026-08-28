Seven bodies suspected to be victims of Nepal’s devastating flash floods have been recovered from rivers in Uttar Pradesh, AFP reported on Friday. The bodies were recovered from the Maharajganj and Kushinagar districts, both located near the India-Nepal border.

Four unidentified bodies were recovered in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district on Thursday, while three more were later recovered in neighbouring Kushinagar, around 70 kilometres downstream from the India-Nepal border.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Indian Tourists Abandon Trips, Return Home Amid Rising Flood Threat

Maharajganj District Magistrate Gaurav Singh Sogarwal said authorities believe the victims may have been swept into India by the flash floods.

“We think they have been swept into India from Nepal following flash floods there," AFP quoted Sogarwal. As per the authorities, efforts are underway to identify the seven bodies.

Nepal Flood Death Toll Crosses 530

The devastating floods have killed 538 people in Nepal, while more than 977 remain missing. The disaster has triggered extensive rescue and relief operations across the affected regions.

The Indian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that 320 Indians are still missing in Nepal. Another 400 Indian citizens stranded on the Chinese side have been confirmed safe, while 96 others have entered Nepal by land.

Rescue Operations Continue Amid Fresh Threat

Rescue workers in Nepal are continuing to search areas that were hit by flash flooding and landslides. They report that over 3,000 people have been rescued by helicopter and teams are working to reach individuals trapped inside a hydropower tunnel in Rasuwa.