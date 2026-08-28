The worsening flood situation in Nepal has begun affecting tourism and road connectivity, with several Indian tourists travelling to Kathmandu, Pokhara, Chitwan and Nepalgunj abandoning their trips and returning to India through the Sonauli border in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district.

Indian Tourists Turn Back As Flooding Disrupts Holiday Tourists returning through the Sonauli border said they encountered severe flooding at several places in Nepal and felt that continuing their journeys was unsafe. Chandan Kumar, a resident of Raxaul in Bihar, said he was travelling by motorcycle to Nepalgunj when he encountered waterlogged roads at several places.

As the road ahead appeared unsafe, he decided to cancel the trip and return to India, Kumar said. Madhur, a resident of Kerala who was travelling to Pokhara with his family, said they cancelled their holiday plans after witnessing the flood situation on the way. The family heaved a sigh of relief after safely returning to India.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Trishuli River Rose 30 Feet In 30 Minutes, Monitoring Stations Swept Away; How Locals Raised Alarm Meena Satpal from Mumbai was travelling to Kathmandu with her family when they were stopped near Narayanghat and had to wait on the road for a considerable time. After learning about the worsening flood situation and the condition of roads, the family decided to cancel the trip and return, she said.

Similarly, Rajneesh from Gorakhpur, who was planning to travel from Chitwan to Kathmandu, returned after learning about the deteriorating flood situation. Several tourists said they remained stranded on roads for hours and decided to end their trips after receiving anxious calls from family members concerned about their safety.

Those returning said they felt relieved after reaching the Sonauli border safely. The floods have heightened concerns among Indian tourists travelling to Nepal and are also affecting tourism activity in the neighbouring country. The death toll from flash floods rose to 469 on Friday as search-and-rescue operations continued for a third day, with nearly 1,000 people still missing in the Himalayan nation.

A large number of those missing are foreign nationals who travelled for trekking, tourism or visits to Hindu pilgrimage sites. According to Nepal''s disaster management authority, 910 people are missing, including 517 foreign nationals. So far, 50 foreigners have been rescued by air. The missing include 113 Nepali tourists, 85 army and police personnel, 161 residents of Rasuwa district and one resident of Nuwakot, according to the authorities.

Nepalese authorities on Friday issued another flood warning after water levels rose in an area that was hit by flash floods earlier this week. Authorities have urged residents and rescue personnel in the affected areas to move to safer locations.

ALSO READ: Five Months Ago, Experts Warned Of Massive Glacier Melting In Himalayas; Now Flash Floods Ravage Nepal | Full Story (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit:PTI)