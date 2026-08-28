Nepal Flash Floods: The devastating aftermath of the flash floods in Nepal has renewed concerns over the changing Himalayan environment and the growing risks posed by rapidly melting glaciers. Amid the developments, it has come to light that five months before the flash floods struck Nepal, two reports had already warned of the growing risks from rapid glacier melt and glacial lake outburst floods across the Hindu Kush Himalaya.

Reports Warned Of Rising Glacial Risks The reports by the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD) said glacier ice loss had accelerated sharply since 2000, raising concerns over increasing hazards for communities living downstream. ICIMOD’s reports, “Changing Dynamics of Glaciers in the Hindu Kush Himalaya Region from 1990 to 2020” (Published in March 2026) and HKH Glacier Outlook 2026, highlighted the accelerating loss of glaciers and the risks it may pose.

Glacier Melt Intensifies Flood Risk The reports found that glaciers in the upper Himalayas have lost nearly 12 per cent of their total area and 9 per cent of their estimated ice reserves between 1990 and 2020. ICIMOD Remote Sensing Analyst Sudan Bikash Maharjan further said the changes have “intensified hazards like glacial lake outburst floods”.

47 glacial lakes in Nepal & Tibet pose catastrophic outburst flood (GLOF) threats: ICIMOD Assessment!



A study by ICIMOD, Nepal Govt & UNDP identified 47 Potentially Dangerous Glacial Lakes (21 in Nepal, 25 in Tibet, 1 in India) threatening downstream Koshi, Gandaki & Karnali… pic.twitter.com/ijSyvKiufV — AIR News Chennai (@AIRNews_Chennai) August 27, 2026 ALSO READ: 'For Now, We Don't Require Such Help': Nepal Declines Foreign Rescue Offers As Death Toll Nears 500 The reports also warned about “the nearly two billion people downstream” who depend on meltwater from the region’s ‘Water Towers of Asia’. It added that the “danger is magnified because three-quarters of the region’s glaciers fall into this vulnerable size class”.

Warning Of Irreversible Glacier Retreat Furthermore, the HKH Glacier Outlook 2026, which examined 38 glaciers, found that the rate of glacier loss had doubled since 2000. It warned that “parts of the Himalayan cryosphere may be nearing critical tipping points toward irreversible retreat.” It further warned that if global climate efforts fail and emissions continue at a rapid pace, two-thirds of the region’s glaciers could be lost by 2100.

Meanwhile, scientists and geologists are examining whether a glacial collapse and ice-rock avalanche triggered the devastating flash floods along the Bhote Koshi River on Wednesday. Preliminary assessments suggest that debris may have temporarily blocked the Lhende River, forming a landslide dam that later gave way and swept through Rasuwa district.

ISRO Satellite Images Reveal Glacier Collapse Satellite images examined by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) also showed that nearly two-thirds of the glacier had separated from its original position. A Sentinel-2 image from August 24 showed the glacier intact, while a Landsat-9 image taken on Wednesday after the disaster showed a large scar marking the area of the collapse. The images showed a wide path of ice and rock avalanche descending towards the river.

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