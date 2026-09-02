Nepal Flash Floods: As rescue operations continue in Nepal, a worker who survived the deadly flash floods at Trishuli-3A Hydropower Station has alleged that a Chinese supervisor left a mud-filled tunnel after workers asked for help to escape. The incident reportedly left hundreds of workers trapped underground as floodwater, mud, and debris entered the tunnel.

Raj Chhetri, one of the workers who survived, said he was inside Tunnel No. 3 when the flash floods hit. According to him, he and other workers became alarmed after hearing a loud noise and sensing that something was wrong. He then asked a Chinese supervisor for permission to leave the tunnel. However, he alleged that the supervisor told him he would check the situation and then left the tunnel himself.

Rescuers searching for three workers trapped in a flooded Nepal hydro tunnel used a thermal drone. They found no signs of life, with thick mud and sediment filling 80–90% of its height https://t.co/hXbLon8S4K pic.twitter.com/ap4m7HOFUd — Reuters (@Reuters) September 1, 2026

“I asked the Chinese supervisor to let us out. He said, ‘I’ll go and see,’ and then he fled,” Chhetri alleged, as per several media reports. Recalling the moment the disaster struck, Chhetri said a massive rush of water, mud and debris suddenly entered the tunnel, sweeping away workers, vehicles and personal belongings. He said he ran towards the tunnel entrance and managed to escape.

#WATCH | Nepal | Rescue operation is underway at the flood-hit hydropower tunnel in Syabrubesi's Chilime, in Rasuwa district



India's technical team for tunnel rescue is working at both Chilime and Langtang sites in coordination with the Nepali Army.



A tunnel rescue team from… pic.twitter.com/nElDAEoc2j — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2026

According to him, four workers fled, but two of them are still missing. “Four of us fled. Two are still missing,” he said. The project is being built by China’s Power China Corporation, whose personnel are involved in supervising the engineering work. Chhetri claimed that around 265 people were working inside Tunnel No. 3 when the floods struck.

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