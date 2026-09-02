Nepal Flash Floods: As rescue operations continue in flood-hit Nepal, new reports indicate that warning signs had appeared several days before a deadly glacier collapse caused devastating floods along the Nepal-Tibet border. The findings have now raised questions about whether better disaster preparedness and early-warning systems could have saved lives, especially hundreds of workers at hydropower projects downstream.

Warning Signs Seen Before Glacier Collapse According to the HiRISK report, prepared on August 28, there were signs of possible instability in satellite images before the disaster. During the assessment, scientists found several changes in the glacier before it collapsed. Satellite images particularly showed changes on the glacier’s surface and suggested that water inside the glacier was moving faster.

Early-Warning Systems Were 'Weak' The disaster which has claimed over 1000 lives has also raised concerns about the lack of effective warning systems for people working and living downstream. According to Jakob Steiner, a geologist and co-author of the assessment, early-warning systems in the region were not strong enough. “Early-warning systems for workers in the region were very weak,” Steiner told ABC.

Nepal floods: Aerial footage shows the devastating aftermath.



At least 97 people have been killed, while 403 people from 27 countries remain unaccounted for.



Among those reported missing are 62 Nepali citizens, 133 Indians, 47 Americans, and 33 Britons. pic.twitter.com/UyKMs2IJ1g — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) August 26, 2026 The report noted that the avalanche had moved extremely quickly. It stated that at the Nepal-China border checkpoint at Rasuwagadhi, also known as Gyirong Port, there may have been too little time to evacuate people using a conventional warning system. Scientists said the situation was different farther downstream. In some areas, people may have had 10 minutes or more before the flood arrived. Steiner said that repeated disasters show why stronger preparation and better protection are needed for workers and communities located near hydropower infrastructure.

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