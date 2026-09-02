Kathmandu/New Delhi: The death toll from floods in Nepal has risen to 1,114, according to the according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA). As per the latest data published by NDRRMA on Wednesday at around 11 am, 3,916 are still missing in the deadly floods. Earlier today, Nepal Police claimed a total of 1,126 bodies were recovered. Almost three hours later, NDRRMA published that 1,114 bodies were recovered so far.

रसुवा बाढी; खोज, उद्धार तथा राहत अपडेट (२०८३ भदौ १७ गते बिहान ९ बजेसम्मका विवरणसहित)

Rasuwa Flood: Search, Rescue and Relief Update- as of 2 September, 2026, 9:00 AM @moha_nepal pic.twitter.com/jnYHdUh0gV — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) September 2, 2026 Several bodies recovered from India The Nepal Police also reported that nine bodies have been recovered in India. Of the bodies recovered, only 95 have so far been handed over to their families after identification. A day earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah said in a Facebook post that the bodies of people who lost their lives in the floods and those who remain unidentified are being managed in accordance with the law and through scientific procedures. "The government is managing only those bodies that are found in an unidentifiable condition, while preserving DNA samples and other evidence that could assist in their identification," he said.

"The bodies are being managed with the assistance of the Nepali Army, Nepal Police and the Armed Police Force, Nepal. Identified bodies are being handed over to their families." ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Mass Burial Begins In Kathmandu As Hospitals Run Out Of Space; DNA Samples Preserved For Identification Further, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that a specialised international tunnel rescue team from India and China have been mobilised alongside the Nepal Army at critical hydropower sites following the catastrophic Bhote Koshi River flash floods. Speaking at the Ministry's fourth official press briefing in Kathmandu, Spokesperson and Head of the Public Diplomacy Division Lok Bahadur Chhetri highlighted that targeted international technical expertise is being deployed to handle high-risk subterranean operations. "As we have stated, our immediate national priority remains clear: to save lives, locate those who are missing, rescue survivors, provide urgent relief, and ensure that all affected people, both Nepali and foreign nationals, receive appropriate assistance and support," Chhetri stated.

4 Indian-origin people from Texas missing A non-profit organisation said four Indian-origin people from Texas have been missing since the catastrophic Nepal-Tibet flash floods and launched an emergency tracking desk, releasing USD 100,000 in relief funds. Deepak Ahuja (60) and Madhu Ahuja (57), business owners from north Texas, were returning from a Mount Kailash pilgrimage when contact was lost near the Gyirong Port on the China-Nepal border following the floods that severed local communications networks.

ALSO READ: '20 Minutes Of Horror': A Guardian Alerts Principal; Quick Action Saves 400 Nepali Students | Horrific Aftermath Video "We all immediately started calling our parents. No answer," said Ashna Ahuja, daughter of the missing couple. "We just love them a lot and want them to come home." A second couple from Murphy, Texas-Archana Suresh and Raghu Rajan-also remains unaccounted for in the Rasuwagadhi-Timure sector. US consular officials estimate approximately 85 to 90 American citizens were initially missing across the impacted river basin. (With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch