Nepal Flash Flood: The border areas between Nepal and China have recently witnessed severe flooding, following a flash flood in the neighbouring country on August 26, which claimed over 1,000 lives and left thousands of people missing. The rescue operations on a large scale have been underway in Nepal in searching for survivors in debris-filled valleys and mountainous terrain, where more than 4,000 people are reported missing.

The impact of floods in Nepal's rivers isn't limited to Nepal; it also threatens our country. Many rivers and their tributaries flow into our country from Nepal, causing trouble during the rainy season. ALSO READ: 'Survived 2015 Earthquake, Now Floods Too': How Nepal's 'Green Miracle House' Withstood Devastating Floodwaters | WATCH Rivers Enter India From Nepal: Nine major rivers flow from Nepal into India. These rivers enter India through two major states: Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. According to the Ministry of Water Power, the Sharda, Ghaghra, Rapti, Gandak, Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, Kosi, and Mahananda are among the major rivers that flow into India from the neighbouring country.

गंडक नदी का रौद्र रूप



वाल्मीकिनगर बैराज के ऊपर से आज शामका लिया गया यह वीडियो गंडक नदी के विकराल रूप को दिखा रहा है।



नदी अभी भी बिहार के पश्चिमी चंपारण में पूरी ताकत के साथ प्रवेश कर रही है।



बिहार के कई जिले अभी भी रेड अलर्ट पर हैं। सभी सुरक्षित रहें। pic.twitter.com/myUnl5bxtE — 𝙎𝙐𝘾𝙃𝙄 (@satyabhama_2) August 30, 2026 Bihar And Uttar Pradesh Are Major Victims Of Rivers Flowing From Nepal Of these, the Sharda, Ghaghra, and Rapti rivers flow in Uttar Pradesh, where their water levels rise due to heavy rains and flash floods, creating the risk of severe flooding. Furthermore, the Burhi Gandak, Bagmati, Kamala, Kosi, and Mahananda rivers flow through Bihar, while the Gandak River flows through both Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. ALSO READ: 'Were Happy When He Passed Civil Services, Now Left Us In Tears': Family's 4-Day Quest For Son Lost In Nepal's Floods

More Than 6000 Rivers And Tributaries Flow From Nepal To North India According to reports, more than 6,000 rivers and tributaries flow from Nepal to northern India, contributing approximately 70 per cent of the Ganges' flow during the dry season. However, when the rainy season arrives, these rivers combine to pose a threat to India. Bihar has repeatedly faced severe floods caused by rivers originating from Nepal, resulting in significant loss of life and property.

Kosi Known As Sorrow Of Bihar The Kosi River, which flows from Nepal, has a significant impact on Bihar. Whenever the two major tributaries of the Ganges, the Kosi and the Gandak, are in spate, it poses a flood threat to Bihar almost every year. The Kosi River triggered massive floods in the state in the past, leaving behind a trail of devastation. This is why it is also known as the "Sorrow of Bihar." The 2008 Kosi floods affected approximately 3 million people in Nepal and India, leaving widespread devastation throughout the region.