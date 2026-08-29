Nepal Flash Flood: Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Saturday expressed gratitude to the international community, including India, for the support and assistance. Khanal, during his first press briefing at Singhdurbar, Kathmandu, since the disaster that killed at least 669 people and left thousands missing, rejected reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support.

"We have seen some false reports circulating in national and foreign media that Nepal rejected international assistance and support. The support and assistance are required, not just in the phase of rescue and relief, but more so in the phase of reconstruction, seeing the scale of devastation," he added.

Nepal Seeks Specialised Assistance From India And China: Khanal Nepal has sought specialised assistance from India and China to strengthen search-and-rescue operations, The Himalayan Times reported quoting Khanal. An 11-member Indian team comprising medical personnel and tunnel rescue experts also arrived in Nepal to assist local authorities, following a request from Kathmandu. Indian specialised technical reconnaissance team for tunnel rescue had been mobilised, he said, adding that a tunnel-rescue team from China was expected to arrive soon.

Indian Rescuers Arrive, While Chinese Experts Yet To Reach The minister also thanked the international community for their support and assistance. "We are deeply grateful to our friends and partners for their solidarity, goodwill and generous efforts of support at this difficult time," Khanal said.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: 669 Killed, Over 2,000 Missing; 37 Tourists Return To Mumbai Amid Massive Search Operations From India, we received more than 57 tonnes of relief materials, he added. Earlier, Nepal Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle also praised India's efforts towards helping it in times of crisis, and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "exceptionally generous". Wagle said that New Delhi has indicated it would provide generous assistance for reconstruction. Since Wednesday, India has dispatched 57.6 tonnes of relief material to the flood-ravaged areas of Nepal.

Essential items are also being received from China, Japan, Australia and other friendly nations on Saturday, said the Nepal's Foreign Minister. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Satellite Images Reveal Massive Devastation Along China Border; Rasuwagadhi Crossing Wiped Out | SEE PICS The minister said that as relief operations continue, further assessments are being made and Nepal will reach out to its neighbours and international partners for additional assistance and support. Khanal Explains Nepal's Foreign Assistance Needs To a question whether Nepal needs foreign assistance for search and rescue operations, he said that the government will accept specific and specialised assistance from friendly countries. On Friday, Khanal had said, "International assistance was not rejected, but the rescue strategy was decided based on national capacity, immediate need and Nepal's unique geographical situation.

"Since deploying an external rescue team in unfamiliar terrain can add complexity to coordination and technical management and may also create unforeseen risks, rescue operations were carried out using the available national capacity," the minister had said. (With PTI inputs) You May Also Like To Watch