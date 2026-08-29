Nepal Flash Floods Updates: The death toll from the devastating floods in Nepal has risen to 626, while over 2,000 people remain missing, as search and rescue operations entered their fourth day on Saturday. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate survivors and recover bodies despite difficult weather conditions hampering operations

Nepal Floods: Latest Updates Death Toll Rises To 626

According to the latest update from Nepal’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA), the death toll has risen to 626, with hundreds of people still missing. भोटेकोशी बाढीसम्बन्धी खोज, उद्धार तथा राहत अपडेट-२०८३, (मितिः२०८३ भदौ १३ गते बिहान १० बजेसम्म प्राप्त जानकारीसहित) pic.twitter.com/UzHNwgrigi — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 29, 2026 10 From Assam Missing

Ten people from Assam have been reported missing in Nepal flash floods, according to an official statement issued on Saturday. Infosys Executive Missing After Nepal Floods

Infosys said on Friday that Lax Gopisetty, head of its subsidiary Infosys Public Services, could not be contacted after flash floods struck Nepal.

China Warns Barrier Lake Can Burst Anytime

China has issued a fresh caution to Nepal, warning that a temporary lake formed in the upper reaches of the Lhende river system could breach its banks at any time. Nepal Needs Help In Technical Areas- FM Shisir Khanal

Nepal Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal on Saturday said that the country doesn’t need help in general search and rescue. However, he added that Nepal needs foreign help in specialised and technical areas.

Rescue Ops Intensifies

Prime Minister Balen Shah said 15,431 personnel are working in affected areas, including 6,755 from the Nepali Army, 4,473 from Nepal Police and 4,203 from the Armed Police Force Nepal Authorities said 4,451 people have been rescued so far. This includes 191 workers rescued from hydropower tunnels and 517 people rescued through 99 helicopter shuttle flights.

VIDEO | With hundreds of people still missing after devastating flash floods in Nepal, several families continue to wait anxiously for any news of their loved ones.



Rescue operations continue across affected districts in central Nepal as teams from the Nepal army and other… pic.twitter.com/K3v4WS3OQG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 29, 2026 Nepal Requests Bailey Bridges

Nepal has formally requested 10 Bailey bridges, each measuring 70 metres, from India and China to help restore connectivity. India Sends Third Assistance Flights

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said India's third flight carrying relief material and an 11-member medical and tunnel rescue team had reached Kathmandu. The flight carried 10 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including portable generator sets, dignity kits, food packets and water purification tablets.

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Specialised teams are focusing on workers trapped at the Upper Trishuli Hydropower Project, Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Station and other tunnel sites. Sixteen helicopters operated by the Nepali Army and the private sector are being used for rescue and shuttle operations.

Foreign Nationals Rescued

Nepalese authorities have rescued and identified 129 foreign tourists and citizens. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a dedicated Emergency Control Room to coordinate assistance. Meanwhile, alternative routes have reopened the connection between Rasuwa and Kathmandu for light vehicles

77-Member Isha Foundation Group Remains Out Of Contact

A 77-member group of pilgrims associated with the Isha Foundation remains out of contact after the flash floods near the China-Nepal border. The group is led by the Isha Foundation, founded by Indian spiritual leader Jaggi Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru. The group's coordinator, Maa Gambhiri, told PTI that Sadhguru wanted to visit Gyirong, but did not receive the necessary approval.

Indian Nationals Rescued

Earlier on Friday, MEA spokesperson said 84 Indian nationals have been rescued so far. The rescued Indians include 21 people from Tamil Nadu who returned to India on Friday and 63 workers from the Trishuli-I hydropower project. Another 149 Indian nationals crossed safely into Nepal from China. Around 400 Indians remain safe on the Chinese side, while embassy officials are working to coordinate their evacuation. Around 320 Indian nationals remain uncontactable because of widespread telecommunication outages.

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