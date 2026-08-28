Jagran Correspondent, Bhiwani: Dr Priyanka Chaudhary, a woman from Haryana's Bhiwani who lives in Finland and returned for Raksha Bandhan, is among hundreds of Indians missing in flood-hit Nepal. Chaudhary visited Nepal in a group of 70 members and was scheduled to return to her home on August 26 after a 13-day-long tour. She had returned to India after two years, especially to meet her brother and tie a Rakhi around her wrist on Raksha Bandhan.

But the flood has cast a pall over the family's happiness. Her relatives mull visiting Nepal in search of her, but the deteriorating conditions are restricting them. They are trying to gather information by contacting local officials, but there is still no news of Chaudhary. Her phone has been switched off since August 25.

Priyanka's father, Ramesh Ola, has served as the chairman of the Bhiwani District Council and currently lives with his family in Bilaspur. Ola is from the village of Badsi in the Bawanikheda area. The entire family moved to Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, to pursue Priyanka's education and business. After college, Priyanka completed her medical studies in Finland. Priyanka is a doctor in Finland and is married to Yaini, an engineer there.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Flood: India Sends 11-Member Rescue Team, Third Tranche Of Humanitarian Assistance He said he spoke with his daughter via video call on August 25. She told him she was staying at a hotel on the China-Nepal border. She told him she would return to India on August 26, before Raksha Bandhan.

He further said that the phone was disconnected after this conversation. When he called again about an hour later, the phone was not reachable. "We are now contacting local officials, but have yet to hear from our daughter. Hotels in the area where she was staying have been washed away in the floods. The entire family is worried about her. Her phone is also switched off. We are praying to God," Ola said.

ALSO READ: Jaishankar Receives 21 Indians Upon Return From Flood-Ravaged Nepal; How Is New Delhi Aiding Rescue And Relief Efforts? Ola said that his daughter Priyanka had come to Nepal with 77 pilgrims from the Isha Foundation. The group included doctors and relatives from Finland, Germany, Japan, and Australia. The tour began on August 13, Shivaratri, and continued until August 26. They came specifically for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.