Nepal Floods Updates: As rescuers race against time to save survivors from the flood-ravaged regions of Nepal, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) has issued a fresh warning about a further rise in water levels in the Bhote Koshi River in Rasuwa.

In an updated alert posted on Sunday, NDRRMA urged all personnel engaged in search, rescue, and relief operations in affected areas, including Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Chitwan, and surrounding regions, as well as those in riparian zones and other relevant parties, to exercise utmost caution.

रसुवाको भोटेकोशी नदीमा बाढीको बहाव थप केही बढेको सूचना प्राप्त भएकोले रसुवा, नुवाकोट, धादिंङ, चितवनलगायतका प्रभावित क्षेत्रमा खोज, उद्धार तथा राहतमा खटिएका, तटीय क्षेत्रमा रहेका एवं अन्य सम्बन्धित सबैमा सतर्कता अपनाउनु हुन अनुरोध छ। थप सूचना प्राप्त हुनसाथ अद्याधिक गर्नेछौं। — NDRRMA (@NDRRMA_Nepal) August 30, 2026 The fresh warning came hours after an urgent public safety warning following reports of a sudden increase in the roar and water flow of the Bhote Koshi River. Exercise extreme caution Authorities have urged residents and relief teams along downstream settlements to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant. In an official update posted on X, the NDRRMA cited alerts received from local authorities on the ground. The fresh warning affects three major downstream districts that were severely impacted by the catastrophic August 26 flash floods.

"The District Administration Office, Rasuwa, has received information that the sound of increased flood flow in the Bhote Koshi River has been heard. Therefore, we request that caution be exercised in the areas around the river up to Rasuwa, Nuwakot, and Dhading. We will provide further updates as soon as additional information is received," posted NDRRMA.

(Sarasota Ghale, 42, a resident, prays in front of her house after flash floods and a mudslide, in Trishuli, Nuwakot district, Nepal | CREDIT: REUTERS) 675 bodies recovered, over 3,000 missing As of publishing this article, the Nepalese authority has not updated the date of death since Saturday evening. Therefore, the death toll remained at 675 as reported by The Daily Jagran on August 29. We will update as soon as the Nepalese authorities provide any update. For now, over 3,000 people are still missing since August 26— the ill-fated day that brought the catastrophic flood from the Himalayan mountains to residential regions.

Over 275 Indians still missing Over 275 Indians remained missing while 108 others were rescued following the devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border four days back, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday. It said 128 persons of Indian origin have also been uncontactable.

The MEA said that 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed over to Nepal from China in the last two days, while around 900 Indians are still on the Chinese side but are "safe and contactable".

(102 Nagpur pilgrims stranded in Kathmandu after floods return home safely |CREDIT: PTI) India sends fourth tranche of flood relief mterial to Nepal Late in the night, New Delhi sent a fourth tranche of 11 tonnes of relief materials to Nepal on board a C-130J military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the aircraft also carried a technical contingent along with equipment for search and rescue operations as well as a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis along with forensic equipment.

ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Satellite Images Reveal Massive Devastation Along China Border; Rasuwagadhi Crossing Wiped Out | SEE PICS The forensic team will help Nepalese authorities in identifying mortal remains of those killed in Wednesday's flash floods. Additionally, 16-trucks carrying equipment for a 230-foot ''Single Lane Modular Steel Bridge'' have reached Nepal, Jaishankar said on social media. 4th flight from 🇮🇳 with 11 tonnes of relief supplies including blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulin, plastic sheets & hygiene kits. arrived in Kathmandu. The flight also brought:



➡️ Additional technical contingent along with equipment for tunnel search & rescue operations.



➡️ A… pic.twitter.com/XTtl7rCWsQ — Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India in Nepal (@navsri6619) August 30, 2026 108 Indians rescued; 598 safelt crossed into Nepal from China In a statement, the MEA shared details of missing Indians as well as those rescued. "Till date, 108 Indian nationals have been rescued in Nepal, and contact was re-established with around 50 Indian nationals who were earlier uncontactable," the MEA said in a statement.

"Furthermore, 598 Indian nationals have safely crossed into Nepal from China in the last two days, as per local government sources in China," it said. ALSO READ: Nepal Floods: Indian Expert Rescuers At Ground Zero, China Yet To Arrive; Shah Govt Rejects 'No Foreign Help' Reports

"Around 900 Indian nationals are still on the Chinese side but are safe and contactable. Unfortunately, more than 275 Indian nationals and 128 persons of Indian origin remain missing or non-contactable," it added. Four Indian nationals -- Ripu Kumar, Chaneshwar Narzary, Kripa Shankar and Mohammed Minhajuddin -- were rescued from a hydropower project in Rasuwa, it said, adding they are expected to reach Kathmandu soon.

Rasuwa was among the areas severely impacted by the floods. (With inputs from agencies) You may also like to watch