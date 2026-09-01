Nepal Flash Floods: Following the catastrophic flash floods in Nepal that has claimed over 1000 lives, a single image has emerged as an extraordinary symbol of resilience. A green-coloured house, located in Nuwakot district, standing completely intact against the aftermath of the deluge has shocked everyone as the terrifying footage of the disaster circulated online.

Many people wondered how the building managed to withstand the force of the flood when so much around it was destroyed. According to its owner Prakash, the answer lies partly in the house’s strong foundation and the extra care taken while building it. Speaking to The Lallantop, Prakash recalled the horror of that day, stating that the house's survival was not something they could think about at the time. As the floodwaters rose, the family feared for their lives.

“When you feel that this may be the last moment of your life, what can you think? I felt that perhaps our lives were about to end," he said. There were six people in the family at the time. Prakash was nearby when the flood alert was issued and immediately rushed home. He immediately ran towards his house and warned his family members to move to safety.

“I immediately ran towards the house. I went inside and called everyone, telling them to come quickly," Prakash recalled. But the situation worsened quickly. When he tried to step outside, he saw that the force of the water had already overturned his vehicle. The family initially took shelter on the fourth floor, the highest regular floor of the house. “The water came up to the fourth floor. After that, we went upstairs, to the very top floor," said Prakash.

Speaking to ANI, Laxmi Pandey, wife of Prakash stated that the house had earlier survived an earthquake as well. She said, "We feel lucky to have survived. It is like a second birth for us. We had climbed to the upper floor as flood water had entered my house. Even during the Nepal earthquake, we felt very strong tremors, and the nearby houses collapsed. We were rescued and saved by our neighbours."

#WATCH | Nuwakot, Nepal | Laxmi Pandey, the owner of the green-colored house which survived the August 26 flash flood, says, "We feel lucky to have survived. It is like a second birth for us. We had climbed to the upper floor as flood water had entered my house. Even during the… https://t.co/2ufGOmmOE6 pic.twitter.com/ulk8QIqqEK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2026

How Did The House Withstand Flood?

According to Prakash, the building was constructed around 40 years ago and special attention had been paid to its foundation because of its location close to the river. “It is an old house, around 40 years old. At that time, the quality of cement and construction materials was better,” Prakash stated. He added that they had given more attention to its foundation since it was close to the river.

Good News,

Dear citizens of world,



All those were praying and worried about what happened to people in the Green House during the catastrophic Nepal Floods



The family and house survived the ordeal. pic.twitter.com/iElo4qXvBL — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) August 28, 2026

He also said the family had spent considerable money to strengthen the house and had used additional material underneath the foundation. “We had also spent quite a lot on making the house strong because it was located close to the river. From the safety point of view, we had put two or three layers of road material underneath as well. So the foundation was made quite strong," Prakash added.

Explanation into how this house survived Nepal flood. pic.twitter.com/DAHHG0BSyh — Architecture Presentation (@arcpresentation) August 30, 2026

It is believed that this strong foundation may have played an important role in helping the structure withstand the powerful floodwaters, even though the lower part of the house suffered major damage.

ALSO READ: Nepal Flash Floods: Fight For Life In Tunnels As 537 Hydropower Plant Workers Still Missing In Rasuwagadhi, Nuwakot