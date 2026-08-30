The floods were triggered by an ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border. The disaster sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.

While searching for survivors, officers from the Armed Police Force (APF) heard faint cries coming from beneath the soil. They immediately began digging and successfully pulled the girl to safety.

Days after a devastating flood struck Nepal’s Rasuwa district, a six-year-old girl was rescued alive from beneath mud and debris after three days. The incident took place in Timure village, one of the areas worst affected by the disaster.

How the 6-Year-Old Was Rescued

The six-year-old was initially treated at the APF border outpost in Timure. However, her condition began to deteriorate, and she urgently needed treatment at a better-equipped medical facility.

Officials arranged to airlift her to Kathmandu on Friday evening, but the flight was delayed because of bad weather and poor visibility.

Rescue workers continued to monitor her condition and keep her stable until Saturday afternoon, when the weather cleared enough for her to be flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu.

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The girl is now receiving treatment under the supervision of specialist doctors and remains under close medical observation. A video of the rescue was widely shared on social media, with people praising the efforts of the rescue workers.

So far, 768 people have died in the floods in Nepal. Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal said on Saturday that the cost of rebuilding after the devastating floods could run into billions of dollars.

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He said authorities would assess the damage and destruction in Kathmandu before preparing a reconstruction plan, while also reaching out to the international community for assistance. More than 2,400 people are still missing.