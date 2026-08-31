World Vision will use the donation to support flood-displaced families with food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.

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The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have claimed the lives of at least 900 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet. Nearly 4,247 people are still missing in Nepal and 546 missing in Tibet.

Over 10,451 people saved by emergency rescue workers in Nepal. Rescue teams are focusing heavily on clearing debris and reaching hundreds of workers still trapped inside tunnels at various central Nepal hydropower sites, such as Trishuli.

FAQs

How many people are still missing in Nepal?

The official number of missing individuals surged sharply to 4,247 people on Monday.

What is happening with the stranded Indian pilgrims and tourists?

State disaster management reports indicate that 144 citizens from Maharashtra have been safely evacuated back to India, while 262 remain stranded.