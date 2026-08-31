Stray Kids’ Lee Know donated 100 million won (around US$72,600) through World Vision to support flood-hit families in Nepal. The donation will fund emergency relief and livelihood recovery efforts.
Stray Kids' Lee Know makes donation to support flood-hit families in Nepal
Speaking to through his agency JYP Entertainment, Lee Know said, "I hope my support can offer a little strength to those going through this difficult time. I sincerely hope that those affected by the floods and everyone working on relief efforts in the field can return to peaceful daily life as soon as possible."
World Vision will use the donation to support flood-displaced families with food, temporary shelter, clean water and basic sanitation.
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What is the latest update on Nepal Flash Floods?
The devastating flash floods along the Nepal-Tibet border have claimed the lives of at least 900 people in Nepal and 16 in Tibet. Nearly 4,247 people are still missing in Nepal and 546 missing in Tibet.
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Over 10,451 people saved by emergency rescue workers in Nepal. Rescue teams are focusing heavily on clearing debris and reaching hundreds of workers still trapped inside tunnels at various central Nepal hydropower sites, such as Trishuli.
FAQs
How many people are still missing in Nepal?
The official number of missing individuals surged sharply to 4,247 people on Monday.
What is happening with the stranded Indian pilgrims and tourists?
State disaster management reports indicate that 144 citizens from Maharashtra have been safely evacuated back to India, while 262 remain stranded.