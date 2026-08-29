Members of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) and the Bhim Army staged a protest at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday over alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) examination. Barricades have been installed, and robust security measures are in place at the protest site, with police personnel deployed to maintain law and order. The protesters announced a march to the Raj Bhavan.

Speaking to ANI, a protester said, "The demand is based on the fact that rampant corruption took place during the BPSC examination. We demand that the state government immediately dismiss the BPSC Chairman, constitute an inquiry committee to investigate the matter, and immediately halt the training of the candidates currently undergoing it. This march will proceed to the Raj Bhavan."

ALSO READ: BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Form 2026: Registration Opens on September 1, Check Step-By-Step Guidelines To Apply Another protestor alleged discriminatory treatment of students. "Our demand concerns the discriminatory treatment--akin to untouchability--meted out to students and young people regarding the BPSC; a bias favoring the wealthy over the poor has been evident, and the results themselves appear to have been rigged. The BJP government intends to keep the poor impoverished, preventing them from advancing. That is why we are marching to the Raj Bhavan today; we will not leave until the exam process is revoked. Furthermore, we demand the resignation of the Education Minister," he said.

Earlier, the police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination. The remarks came a day after police deployed water cannons to disperse students marching towards Raj Bhavan and the Chief Minister's residence to protest alleged irregularities in the BPSC examination.

ALSO READ: BPSC TRE 4.0: Aspirants' Table 13 Core Demands And 5 New Conditions Amid Ongoing Protests; Details Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari maintained that the government has actively addressed the students' grievances and criticised opposition leaders for their comments on the issue. (Note: Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Daily Jagran staff. Credit:ANI)