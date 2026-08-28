BPSC TRE 4.0 Exam 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the TRE 4.0 notification under Advertisement No. 14/2026, offering 32,388 vacancies for school teacher posts under the Education Department, Bihar. The application process will start on September 1, 2026. Eligible candidates with prescribed CTET or STET qualifications can apply via bpsc.bihar.gov.in. The last date for registration is fixed on September 30, 2026.

The recruitment covers vacancies across Primary School Teacher (Classes 1 to 5), Middle School Teacher (Classes 6 to 8), Senior Secondary School Teacher (Classes 9 to 10), and Senior Secondary Teacher (Classes 11 to 12) across Bihar. Applicants must read the eligibility criteria before starting the application process.

Also Read: GATE 2027 Registration Delayed: When Will IIT Madras Announce New Dates? Check Latest Updates Here BPSC TRE 4.0 Notification: Overview Events Particulars Name of Exam Bihar Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE 4.0) 2026 Advertisement No. 14/2026 Conducting Body Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Total Vacancies 32,388 Mode of Application Online Posts PRT, TGT, PGT Job Location Bihar Official Website bpsc.bihar.gov.in How To Apply For BPSC TRE 4.0? Once the official link becomes active, candidates can follow the given steps to apply via the official portal. Step 1: Go to the official portal at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2: Enter your basic personal details and complete your one-time registration. Step 3: Use your generated OTR credentials to access the BPSC TRE 4.0 application link. Step 4: Fill in your educational qualifications, TET/STET status, and choose your preferred post and subject. Step 5: Upload documents in the prescribed format. Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the form after verifying the details. BPSC TRE 4.0 Application Fee The application fee is Rs 100 per class-level category for all candidates. Candidates failing to provide an Aadhaar number during registration have to pay an additional biometric fee of Rs 200. Applicable bank charges will be charged as the bank processing fee.

Candidates must note that Aadhaar verification is mandatory during Document Verification (DV) provided the mobile numbers are linked with Aadhaar. Failure to receive the required OTP during DV may affect the candidate’s eligibility. Also Read: AVNL Admit Card 2026 Out: CBT Exam On September 10, Download Hall Ticket for Technician And Manager Posts From avnl.co.in

