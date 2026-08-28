AVNL Admit Card 2026: The Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVNL) has officially issued admit cards for the AVNL CBT Exam 2026 under recruitment notification ADVT. No. AVNLCO/HR/2026/06. Candidates appearing for the exam scheduled for September 10, 2026 can download their e-admit card from the official portal at avnl.co.in using their registration number, date of birth, and security PIN. The recruitment is underway to fill 1,213 Junior Technician, Manager, and other Executive posts.

Also Read: SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Scorecard And Cutoff To Be Out Soon At ssc.gov.in, Check Selection Process Here

How To Download AVNL Admit Card 2026?

Using the following steps, candidates can download their AVNL e-admit card from the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official AVNL website at avnl.co.in.

Step 2: Under the careers section, click on the “Download eAdmit Card (ADVT.No.AVNLCO/HR/2026/06)” link.

Step 3: Enter your login details.

Step 4: Fill in your captcha code and submit all details.

Step 5: Your AVNL admit card will open on the screen.

Step 6: Download it and check all details carefully.

Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Details Mentioned On AVNL Admit Card 2026

After downloading the hall ticket, candidates are advised to check all details carefully. In case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately for rectification.

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Photograph and signature

Exam date

Exam time

Reporting time

Exam centre name

Exam centre address

Post name

Important exam instructions

CBT Exam On September 10

The Computer-based test is the primary written screening test for most of the most technical and junior executive positions. The test is scheduled for September 10, 2026. Those applying for the Junior Technician positions will also be required to take the applicable trade or skill test. For the executive-level managerial positions, candidates qualifying the written test will be called for an interview.