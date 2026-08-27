SSC GD Result 2026: With the prolonged delay in the announcement of the SSC GD Constable result 2026, candidates are now getting worried about the uncertainty. Expected to be out in the coming days, the Staff Selection Commission will activate the official link at ssc.gov.in, allowing candidates to download their scorecards directly. Along with the result PDF, the SSC GD merit list and category-wise cut-off marks will also be released. Selected candidates will then be eligible to participate in the physical tests, including PET and PST.

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How To Download SSC GD Result PDF 2026?

After the Commission activates the official portal, candidates can follow the given steps to check their result status via the official portal.

Step 1: Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “SSC GD 2026 Result” link.

Step 3: The PDF will open on the screen.

Step 4: Download the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your details.

Step 5: Save it for the future selection process.

SSC GD Constable Category-Wise Cutoff Marks 2026

The Commission will also release category-wise cutoff marks along with the results on the official portal. Candidates must meet the cutoff criteria for their specific category (EWS, SC, ST, OBC, UR) to be selected.