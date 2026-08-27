IBPS RRB 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is expected to release the official notification for RRB Clerk and Scale I, II, and III officer posts on August 31, 2026, on the official website at ibps.in. The notification PDF will have details of exam dates, registration schedule, eligibility criteria, and other key aspects. Following the announcement, the online registration portal will likely open on September 1, 2026. The recruitment will be held to fill various posts, including Office Assistant (Clerk) and Officers Scale I, II, and III in Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across India.

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How To Register For IBPS RRB 2026 Exam?

Once the registration link becomes active, candidates must apply using the following steps.

Step 1: Open the IBPS official website at ibps.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the “CRP RRBs-XV Recruitment” link.

Step 3: Choose the post for which you want to apply.

Step 4: Click on the registration link. Enter your basic details and create your login credentials.

Step 5: Using the above credentials, complete your application form with mandatory fields.

Step 6: Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form after thoroughly verifying the details.

IBPS RRB 2026 Exam: Tentative Schedule

The following table mentions the tentative exam schedule for RRB Clerk and Officer examinations 2026. The authorities will confirm these dates after the release of the official notification. Taking reference from this schedule, candidates can start their preparation accordingly.