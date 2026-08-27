UGC NET June Result 2026: The National Testing Agency, through its official handle, has informed candidates that the UGC NET June Final Answer Key and Result 2026 will be released this week on NTA’s official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The results and answer key PDFs will be available for 84 subjects. This announcement has brought relief to lakhs of candidates who were uncertain about the results following the delay.



📢 UGC-NET June 2026 Update



The Final answer keys and results for UGC-NET (84 Subjects), CSIR-NET and ⁠ICAR AIEEA (PG) & AICE (PhD) 2026 will be published on NTA’s website, this week.



Candidates are advised to rely only on official communications from NTA. #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) August 26, 2026 Once declared, candidates who had appeared for the exam from June 22 to 30 can download the final answer key PDFs and scorecards using their registration number and password. The final answer key has been prepared after resolving candidates’ objections against the provisional answer key. Based on it, the UGC NET June 2026 results will be prepared. How To Check UGC NET June Result 2026? Follow the given steps to check your marks online once the result link becomes available.

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, select the “View NTA UGC NET Result 2026” link. Step 3: The login portal will open. Enter your application number and date of birth. Step 4: Fill in the captcha code and submit all details. Step 5: Your result PDF will open on the screen. Step 6: Download it and check your marks. Also Read: RRB NTPC Graduate CBT 2 Result 2026 Out, Here’s How To Download Zone-Wise Result PDF At rrb.digialm.com Steps To Download UGC NET June Final Answer Key 2026 Using the following steps, applicants can download the final answer key PDFs from the official portal. Step 1: Visit the NTA UGC NET official portal at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Step 2: On the homepage, select the UGC NET June 2026 exam. Step 3: A new page will open. Click on the final answer key link. Step 4: The final answer key PDF for the respective subjects will open on the screen. Step 5: Download it and check your marked answers. UGC NET June Re-Exam 2026 In September NTA will conduct the re-exam for English, Commerce, and Sociology papers on September 9 and 10, 2026. The exams were cancelled due to multiple factual and translation errors found in the original question papers. The exam schedule is as follows:

Exam Date Timing English September 9, 2026 Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Commerce September 9, 2026 Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM Sociology September 10, 2026 Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon Also Read: NLSIU 34th Convocation Row: Bengaluru Law School Cancels Event Amid Controversy Over CJI Surya Kant And BCI Chairman