NTA UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the cut-off list for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 on its official website (ugcnet.nta.nic.in). The released cut-off scores determine candidate eligibility across three distinct categories: Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) combined with Assistant Professorship, Assistant Professorship combined with PhD admission, and PhD admission only.

ALSO READ: KEA Activates Karnataka PGCET 2026 Application Edit Window; Edit Marks And Category Details Direct Link According to official NTA data, a total of 4,241 candidates qualified for the prestigious JRF award. Additionally, 45,904 candidates qualified for the post of Assistant Professor alongside PhD admission, while 97,434 applicants were found eligible for admission to PhD programs only across various subjects.

Subject-Wise Unreserved Cutoff Breakdown: The cutoff marks for key humanities and social science disciplines for the unreserved (General) category are detailed below: Subject Name Category 1: JRF & Assistant Professor Category 2: Assistant Professor & PhD Category 3: PhD Admission Only History 190 168 148 Political Science 222 196 170 Economics 224 196 170 Social Work 216 190 166 Note: The UGC NET JRF cutoff marks are calculated out of a total of 300 marks. Subject-Wise Qualification Highlights & Statistics History: A total of 129 candidates from the unreserved category successfully cleared the JRF threshold of 190 marks, while 1,444 candidates achieved eligibility for the post of Assistant Professor.

Social Work: Out of all unreserved applicants, only 19 candidates managed to cross the high JRF cutoff of 216 marks. Approximately 231 candidates secured qualifying marks for Assistant Professorship. Political Science & Economics: Both subjects recorded competitive cutoffs for Assistant Professorship and PhD admissions at 196 marks, with Economics recording the highest JRF cutoff among these four subjects at 224 marks. ALSO READ: NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: NBEMS To Release Provisional Key & Results Soon; Check Category-Wise Cut-Offs And Marking Scheme UGC NET June 2026 Result: Key Details & Certificate Download Steps Candidates who cleared the cutoff will soon be able to download their official UGC NET e-certificates and JRF award letters from the official portal. 1. Visit the official site at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. 2. Click on the link for "UGC NET June 2026 E-Certificate / JRF Award Letter". 3. Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and the displayed Security Pin. 4. Verify all details printed on your digital certificate and save a copy for upcoming university admissions and recruitment applications. UGC NET JUNE 2026 Cutoffs (84 subjects).pdf