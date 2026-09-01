NEET PG 2026 Results: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) conducted the NEET PG 2026 examination on August 30 in a single shift across most centers nationwide. However, 2,445 candidates at the Sikarpura test center were unable to finish their test due to an unexpected power outage. To ensure fairness, NBEMS has officially scheduled a re-examination for these affected candidates on September 5, 2026, starting at 3:00 PM.

Following the Supreme Court's mandate to enhance transparency, NBEMS will release official answer keys alongside response sheets and scorecards. Based on last year’s timeline, the evaluation process is moving forward steadily, with official results expected by mid-September, followed by answer key releases shortly after on the official portal (natboard.edu.in).

ALSO READ: NCERT Turns 66: Education Minister Pralhad Joshi Celebrates Landmark Anniversary; Know Its Origin & Key Functions NEET PG 2026 Expected Cut-Off Marks & Category Breakdown The total marks for NEET PG 2026 stand at 720 based on 180 questions (+4 for correct answers, -1 for wrong answers). Candidates must secure minimum qualifying percentiles to participate in counseling:

Category Qualifying Percentile Expected Cut-Off Marks (Out of 720) General / EWS 50th Percentile ~137+ Marks General – PwBD 45th Percentile ~121 – 136 Marks SC / ST / OBC 40th Percentile ~105 – 125 Marks Steps to Check NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Once Released Once published on the official web portal, candidates can follow these simple sequential steps to download their answer key and response sheet: Step 1: Open your browser and go to natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the "NEET-PG 2026" tab on the homepage and select the "NEET PG 2026 Answer Key / Candidate Response Sheet" link. Step 3: Input your registered User ID and Password in the portal login window.

News By Careers360 Step 4: Submit your details to view your official response sheet along with the board's key. Step 5: Save a copy of the document for score calculation and future counseling reference. ALSO READ: 47-Year-Old Woman Runs Marathon Barefoot In Saree To Fund Daughter's Education Expected Cut-Off and Result Date: NEET PG 2026 Result Declaration Date: Expected on or before September 15, 2026. Official Answer Key & Scorecard Release Date: Expected around September 25, 2026. Expected AIR 1 Score: Experts project the All India Rank 1 candidate will score above 640 marks out of 720, with high-scoring applicants correctly attempting approximately 120–130 clinical questions.