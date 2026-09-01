A 47-year-old woman from Ambajogai in Maharashtra's Beed district has become an example of determination and maternal devotion after winning a local marathon barefoot while wearing a saree. Ramabai Ranveer outran several younger participants dressed in sports shoes and tracksuits to claim first place.

She took part in the 'Amrit Daud' race, organised as part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at Kholeshwar Educational Complex, run by Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha. The race began at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and ended at Bhagyanagar Chowk, drawing large numbers of young local participants eager to compete.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand School Holiday Today: Classes 1–12 Schools, Anganwadi In Dehradun District To Remain Closed On September 1 Due To Heavy Rain Race Highlights Detail Information Winner Ramabai Ranveer, 47 Location Ambajogai, Beed district, Maharashtra Event 'Amrit Daud' Marathon Organiser Kholeshwar Educational Complex, Bharatiya Shikshan Prasarak Sanstha Route Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk to Bhagyanagar Chowk Attire Saree, ran barefoot after slippers slipped Prize Money Rs 3,000 Purpose of Prize Daughter's education A Mother's Determination Ramabai arrived at the venue in a simple saree and slippers, joining the race as just another participant. Few expected her to emerge as the eventual winner. As the race progressed, her slippers began slipping, hampering her pace. Rather than giving up, she removed them and continued running barefoot, holding the footwear in her hands. ALSO READ: UP Board Extends Advance Registration Dates For Class 9 and 11 Students; Details

Battling stones on the road and the challenge of managing her saree while running, she stayed focused and overtook several younger competitors dressed in athletic gear. Her victory moved spectators and organisers alike, who praised her grit and her unwavering commitment to her daughter's future. The Rs 3,000 prize will now go toward funding her daughter's studies, making the win deeply meaningful for the family.