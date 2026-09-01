Class 9 and 11 Registration 2026-27: The Secondary Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, has issued a press release extending the predetermined schedule for advance registration of institutional candidates in Class 9 and Class 11 for the academic session 2026-2027. The decision follows a government order dated August 31, 2026.

As per the notice, heads of institutions must collect registration fees, upload student details online, and complete verification within the newly prescribed timeline. All principals have been directed to strictly follow the revised dates to avoid last-minute complications.





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Revised Schedule for Advance Registration

S.No.

Activity

Extended Date

1 Collection of registration fee (Rs 50/student) and online upload of student data Up to September 10, 2026 (midnight) 2 Verification of uploaded student details by institution head (no updates allowed) September 11–13, 2026 3 Amendment/correction of details already uploaded (no new entries accepted) September 14–20, 2026 (midnight) 4 Submission of photographic list and fund letter to District School Inspector's office By September 30, 2026

Fee Deposit Details

According to the release, out of the Rs 50 collected per student, Rs40 must be deposited in the State Treasury through challan, while the remaining Rs 10 per student will be retained in the school account. Institution heads are also required to upload the treasury deposit details along with students' educational information on the Council's official website, upmsp.edu.in.

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