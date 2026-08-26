UGC-NET June 2026 Results: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 subjects. The examination agency said results and score cards were available on the official UGC-NET website.

Check Results Here:

Candidates can login to https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in to view, download and print their Score Card.

"Candidates from English, Commerce and Sociology subjects, whose examinations are scheduled to be re-conducted on 09 and 10 September 2026, may receive an "Invalid Application Number/Password" message in case they attempt to access the UGC-NET June 2026 Scorecard. The scorecard/ result for these candidates will be made available ONLY after the re conduct of their examination," the NTA said in a statement.