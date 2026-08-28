Since the NEET-UG paper leak, questions have been raised over the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Amid the NTA Paper Leak Controversy, the Centre has taken several measures to strengthen the agency, including the latest NTA New Appointments of two directors and one joint director.

The Centre has appointed Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Ravi Kumar Singh and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Prasanna Venkatesh V as directors in the NTA. Amit Samdariya, a 2016-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Indirect Taxes) officer, has been appointed as joint director.

The appointments were made through separate orders issued by the Personnel Ministry on August 27, PTI reported. The three officers have been directed to assume their new positions within three weeks of the orders being issued, “failing which the process of debarment from the Central Staffing Scheme shall be initiated.”

The Government actions on NTA paper leaks come as the Centre works to overhaul the agency’s examination system following concerns raised after the NEET-UG paper leak. Recently, 600 experts involved in preparing question papers for the agency were removed from their positions.

The government has also introduced a four-tier paper checking process under which question papers will undergo multiple rounds of scrutiny for factual accuracy, typographical errors, language and translation before being finalised.

These measures are part of the broader efforts surrounding the NEET-UG paper leak investigation and are aimed at strengthening the examination process and preventing similar controversies in the future.

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Task Force Seeks Suggestions On Exam Reforms

Amid concerns over the paper leaks, the Centre has sought suggestions for reforms in public examinations via a high-powered task force (HPTF) that is headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. The task force is examining measures related to examination security, governance, technology, accountability and prevention of malpractices.