- NTA must reform exam process within four months.
- Regaining student trust is crucial after controversies.
- New committee to overhaul examination system and security.
Jagran Bureau, New Delhi: After the massive controversy and protests over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) faces a challenge to revamp itself to become competent enough to conduct error-free and leak-proof examinations. The challenge is no less for the Central government, which seems to be in action mode now.
Every year, a new session of NTA examinations starts in December with the registration for the first session of JEE Main.
Accordingly, the testing agency has less than four months to reform the examination process. The challenge is not only to eliminate the irregularities related to the examinations but also to restore students' trust.
The challenge of regaining trust
After the NEET paper leak protests, initiatives started at war-footing within the NTA to deal with these challenges, but the errors in three UGC NET papers and the subsequent announcement of their re-examination have again put it on the back foot.
To overhaul the system, NTA has dismissed around 50 officers and employees posted on contract and removed six thousand experts and professors included in the panel for preparing question papers and translation, etc.
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NTA is now set to make new appointments in their place. It is believed that if the selection is not done properly or if it takes too long, it will impact upcoming examinations. This could put the NTA in a major crisis.
Radhakrishnan committee recommendations
It is worth noting that the Dr Radhakrishnan-led Committee made approximately 105 recommendations for reforms within the NTA following the NEET paper leak in 2024. Some of these recommendations were implemented, but the exam mafia still managed to prosper.
However, the government has now formed another high-powered committee, headed by Nandan Nilekani, to reform the exam. Its recommendations are still pending, but what's needed here is not just recommendations but proper implementation. And in that direction, there are many challenges for the NTA.
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- Restoring trust among students
- To prepare an error-free and leak-proof question paper
- Selection of Government Examination Centres
- Stringent cyber security arrangements for examinations conducted in CBT mode
- Safe transportation of question papers and time management
- Reducing interference from outsourced and private companies
- Strict arrangements for checking the students
- Cooperation of state and local authorities
- Developing your own foolproof technical infrastructure and software
- Strong grievance redressal framework
- Deployment and training of new officers and employees