Jagran Bureau, New Delhi : After the massive controversy and protests over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) faces a challenge to revamp itself to become competent enough to conduct error-free and leak-proof examinations. The challenge is no less for the Central government, which seems to be in action mode now.

Every year, a new session of NTA examinations starts in December with the registration for the first session of JEE Main.

Accordingly, the testing agency has less than four months to reform the examination process. The challenge is not only to eliminate the irregularities related to the examinations but also to restore students' trust.

The challenge of regaining trust

After the NEET paper leak protests, initiatives started at war-footing within the NTA to deal with these challenges, but the errors in three UGC NET papers and the subsequent announcement of their re-examination have again put it on the back foot.