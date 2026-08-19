- Education Minister Pralhad Joshi reviewed the PM's free online coaching scheme.
- Initiative aims to ease the financial burden on competitive exam aspirants.
- Leverages digital infrastructure, including SATHEE, for nationwide access.
Free Coaching Initiative: Union Minister of Education Pralhad Joshi chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Department of Higher Education to monitor the progress of the Prime Minister's nationwide initiative to provide free online coaching. Announced during the Independence Day address, the initiative aims to relieve the heavy financial burden placed on middle-class and economically weaker families by commercial coaching institutes.
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The ministry is leveraging existing digital public infrastructure alongside top educators to construct a unified, high-quality digital network. This platform will ensure that students across India, regardless of their socio-economic status or location, can access structured study materials, syllabus preparation strategies, and expert mentoring directly from home.
High-Level Strategy Review
The review meeting evaluated key execution frameworks to ensure the coaching infrastructure scales effectively across all states. Discussions focused on establishing standardized learning modules, curating structured course roadmaps, and setting up interactive mentorship loops for competitive test-takers.
Held a meeting with senior officials of Department of Higher Education to review the implementation of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji’s initiative to provide free online coaching to youth preparing for competitive examinations. Focused on building a robust national platform… pic.twitter.com/OY3s7RABAD— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) August 19, 2026
Leveraging Digital Infrastructure
By utilising India's existing digital architecture and existing educational portals like SATHEE (developed in partnership with IIT Kanpur), the government intends to expand online access to competitive exams including JEE, NEET, CUET, and banking or government recruitment tests.
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Easing Financial Burden on Aspirants
A core objective of the initiative is removing the financial barrier to higher education and public sector recruitment. By delivering free, high-caliber test prep directly to students' homes, the project aims to minimize expensive commercial coaching dependencies and eliminate the need for costly residential stays in distant educational hubs.