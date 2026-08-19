Free Coaching Initiative: Union Minister of Education Pralhad Joshi chaired a high-level review meeting with senior officials from the Department of Higher Education to monitor the progress of the Prime Minister's nationwide initiative to provide free online coaching. Announced during the Independence Day address, the initiative aims to relieve the heavy financial burden placed on middle-class and economically weaker families by commercial coaching institutes.

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The ministry is leveraging existing digital public infrastructure alongside top educators to construct a unified, high-quality digital network. This platform will ensure that students across India, regardless of their socio-economic status or location, can access structured study materials, syllabus preparation strategies, and expert mentoring directly from home.