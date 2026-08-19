AICTE Academic Calendar 2026-27: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has officially released its revised academic calendar for the 2026–27 session across all approved technical, PGDM, and PGCM institutions. This updated schedule provides clear operational timelines for colleges, standardizing admission deadlines, second-year lateral entries, and class commencement dates nationwide.

Alongside scheduling updates, AICTE has unveiled global exposure and financial aid initiatives for eligible students. These include international research opportunities via the AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship 2027 in Canada, as well as monthly stipends for GATE and CEED-qualified postgraduate scholars to support technical research and professional development.

First-year classes for technical and management courses commenced on August 17, 2026. Institutions have until September 14, 2026, to fill vacant seats and finalize second-year lateral entry admissions.

Revised Academic Calendar 2026–27 AICTE has issued the Revised Academic Calendar 2026–27 for Technical Institutions, including PGDM/PGCM Institutions. 📌 Key Dates: • Classes for First-Year Students commenced: 17 August 2026 • Admission against vacancies: Up to 14 September… pic.twitter.com/phx8t1Hozg

AICTE-Mitacs Globalink Research Internship (GRI) 2027

AICTE has launched a 12-week research internship in Canada for eligible students from approved institutions. The registration portal opened on August 5, and the final deadline to submit applications is September 16.

Postgraduate Financial Support Schemes

To promote higher research and advanced studies in engineering, technology, and design, AICTE provides financial support to GATE- and CEED-qualified students. Eligible scholars pursuing master's programs at approved institutions receive a stipend of Rs 12,400 per month.