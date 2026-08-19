SC On Exam Reform: The Supreme Court stated on Wednesday that there is an urgent need to institutionalise reforms in the NEET examination. The Court directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to submit a detailed status report regarding the implementation of recommendations made by the K. Radhakrishnan panel and the Nandan Nilekani task force. The seven-member Radhakrishnan panel was originally constituted by the Ministry of Education to reform examination processes, enhance data security, and restructure the NTA following controversies over paper leaks.

Additionally, the high-level Nandan Nilekani committee was tasked with advancing technological integration for national entrance examinations and developing a leak-proof digital infrastructure. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Boosts Health Sector: Government Adds 6,098 New Medical Seats, 7 Nursing Colleges; Details A bench comprising Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe directed Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to file a fresh, detailed affidavit outlining concrete security measures. Expressing concern over security promises that exist merely on paper, the Court observed that while procedures appear robust in writing, systemic flaws resurface with every new examination cycle.

In response, the Law Officer argued that existing security measures- ranging from a multi-moderator randomized question bank to GPS-tracked transport vehicles- render the system completely secure. These directions were issued during the hearing of several petitions, including one filed by the 'Federation of All India Medical Association' (FAIMA).

Supreme Court Mandates Action Report on Expert Panels The apex court emphasised that fixing national competitive exams requires permanent institutional capacity rather than ad-hoc, short-term solutions. The bench ordered the NTA and the Centre to detail how specific measures proposed by the Radhakrishnan and Nilekani panels are being operationalized on the ground.

Centre Defends Current Security and Logistics Protocols : Solicitor General Tushar Mehta detailed the multi-layered security measures protecting NEET question papers from generation to delivery: Randomised Question Banks: Multiple independent moderators create questions without knowing which selections make the final paper. GPS-Tracked Transportation: Logistics vehicles are constantly monitored via GPS to record even slight route variations.

Chain of Custody Controls: Sealed physical movement protocols aim to prevent unauthorized access at transit hubs. ALSO READ: IIT Bombay Launches One-Year Online PG Diploma In Computer Science And AI; Eligibility And Registration Direct Link Here Key Focus Areas of the Reform Panels: Radhakrishnan Committee: Focuses on NTA structural governance, permanent staffing, data security protocols, and secure testing infrastructure.

Nilekani Task Force: Emphasises digital public infrastructure, AI-driven candidate authentication, encrypted electronic transmissions, and technological safeguards. Court Demands Affidavit on Permanent Institutional Capacity: Rejecting reliance on theoretical assurances, the Supreme Court stressed that long-term trust depends on verifiable structural execution. The Centre's upcoming affidavit must map out a binding implementation roadmap to ensure uniform security across all future test cycles.