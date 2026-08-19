Tamil Nadu Medical Education Expansion: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of major measures under Rule 110, covering milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare infrastructure, and insurance coverage. In the healthcare and medical education sector, the government has announced Rs 351 crore for increasing student admission capacity in government medical colleges.

A total of 6,098 additional seats will be created for developing healthcare professionals, including 660 BSc Nursing seats, 1,925 additional seats in nursing colleges and schools, 2,778 seats across 12 paramedical courses, and 735 additional seats in medical courses. The announcement also states that seven new government nursing colleges will be established.

A monumental leap for public healthcare in Tamil Nadu! 🏥✨ Hon'ble CM Vijay has announced two historic initiatives in the assembly today: 🔹 ₹300 Crores allocated for a new 400-bed world-class multi-specialty hospital in Perambur. 🔹 CM Comprehensive Health Insurance coverage… pic.twitter.com/FTidS0Rv9N

In Perambalur, a 400-bed world-class multi-speciality hospital will be established at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore, intended to provide advanced medical treatment and healthcare services. Another major announcement concerns the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, with the annual treatment limit proposed to be increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

Additional medical and surgical services for transgender persons will also be provided under this scheme at Chennai Stanley, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Chengalpattu, Thiruvarur, Karur, and Kanyakumari.

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Overall Focus Of The Announcements

Taken together, the announcements focus on improving the livelihoods of milk producers, expanding medical and nursing education, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, increasing access to insurance-funded treatment, and expanding specialised healthcare services across Tamil Nadu.