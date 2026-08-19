IIT Bombay CS, AI Diploma Courses: IIT Bombay has officially announced a new one-year e-Postgraduate Diploma in Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence (CS & AI) to address the rising demand for deep technological expertise. Delivered through IIT Bombay Educational Outreach in collaboration with EdTech partner Great Learning, the program provides working professionals and recent graduates with high-quality academic training without requiring a career break.

Learners are granted up to three years to complete their coursework, ensuring flexibility alongside their current professional commitments. ALSO READ: Assam Government To Introduce New Rules For Coaching Centres; Counsellors, Safety Certificates Mandatory Designed and delivered directly by IIT Bombay faculty, the curriculum blends live online sessions, self-paced learning modules, and a hands-on campus immersion experience at the IIT Bombay campus. Beyond the rigorous curriculum, successful graduates will receive official IIT Bombay e-alumni status.

According to program coordinator Prof. Vinay J. Ribeiro, the diploma aims to build a solid foundational understanding of both core computer science principles and advanced AI design, moving beyond the superficial usage of off-the-shelf software tools. Program Structure and Flexibility: This diploma course typically lasts one year and is designed to strike a balance between basic theory and practical work. Students have the option to extend their studies over a period of up to three years, allowing them to align the course with their work schedules. To complete the diploma, students must successfully pass six courses, maintaining a balance between core subjects and specific electives.

Curriculum and Key Topics The curriculum is split evenly to give students exposure to both foundational computing and frontier technologies: Computer Science Foundations: Algorithms, blockchain, web and software security, cryptography, network security, and big data systems. Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning: Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), AI agents, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), reinforcement learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and deep learning. Read Full Course Details Here Target Audience and Eligibility The program is specifically structured for individuals looking to upskill or transition into high-impact tech roles: -Software developers, IT professionals, and system engineers. -Data scientists, analysts, and recent graduates with a basic background in computer science. ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Boosts Health Sector: Government Adds 6,098 New Medical Seats, 7 Nursing Colleges; Details Key Benefits and Campus Immersion Direct Faculty Instruction: Taught by elite IIT Bombay faculty members. Campus Experience: Features an in-person campus immersion component at IIT Bombay. Recognised Credentials: Graduates earn official IIT Bombay e-alumni status upon completion. Click here to apply directly