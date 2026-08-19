Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2026-27 : The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission (CSC) has officially launched the application process for the Commonwealth Fellowship Programme 2026-27. Approximately 40 fully funded awards will be granted under this prestigious programme. Skilled professionals and university academics from eligible Commonwealth nations, including India, are invited to the United Kingdom for short-term professional development, research exchanges, and institutional collaboration.

Candidates can apply online via the official CSC portal by the deadline of August 25, 2026. The programme is designed to enhance technical expertise through specialized placement tracks at top UK institutions, strengthen partnerships between nations, and foster long-term socio-economic development across member countries.

The program features two distinct pathways tailored to different career stages. The Professional Fellowship targets mid-career experts with at least five years of experience for 6 to 12-week host placements. Meanwhile, the Academic Fellowship enables PhD-holding university staff to complete three-month academic stays focused on skills development and networking.

Core Focus Areas and Timeline

Applications must align with six key development themes: science and technology, healthcare, innovation, peace and governance, crisis response, and inclusion.

Selected Academic Fellows will begin their tenures in January or February 2027, whereas Professional Fellowships are scheduled to commence between mid-February and mid-March 2027 across participating organisations.

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Application Process and Selection Criteria

Applicants must submit an online form detailing their qualifications, publications, professional achievements, and two professional references. The CSC evaluates candidates based on academic merit, the quality and feasibility of their proposed training program, and the tangible impact their research or leadership will bring to their home country upon return.