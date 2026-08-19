How to Apply for UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: If you have not registered previously, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR).

Step 3: Locate and select the APFC vacancy link listed under 'Special Advertisement Number 52/2026'.

Step 4: Accurately fill in your personal, educational, and category-related details in the application form.

Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed size and format.

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee via the online payment gateway (where applicable).

Step 7: Review and submit the form, and download or print a copy for future reference.