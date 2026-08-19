- UPSC announces 80 APFC posts in EPFO for 2026.
- Online applications will begin on August 22 and close on September 11.
- Graduates eligible for Group-A posts; two-stage selection.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published an indicative advertisement (Special Advertisement No. 52/2026) for the recruitment of 80 Assistant Provident Fund Commissioners (APFC) within the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), Ministry of Labour & Employment. The notification offers a significant opportunity for eligible graduates across the country to enter a Group-A post under Level-10 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.
The registration window will officially open on August 22, 2026, and close on September 11, 2026. Selection will be conducted through a two-stage process comprising a written Recruitment Test (RT) followed by an Interview, alongside standard document verification and medical evaluations.
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UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026: Key Dates & Vacancy Details
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Category / Event
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Details
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Notification Release Date
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August 19, 2026
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Online Application Start Date
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August 22, 2026
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Last Date to Apply Online
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September 11, 2026
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Unreserved (UR) Vacancies
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29
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Other Backward Classes (OBC) Vacancies
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18
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Scheduled Caste (SC) Vacancies
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15
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Scheduled Tribe (ST) Vacancies
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10
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Economically Weaker Section (EWS) Vacancies
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8
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Total Vacancies
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80(3 posts reserved for PwBD candidates)
Eligibility Criteria & Age Limits
Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a Bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university.
Age Limit (as of Sept 11, 2026): 18 to 35 years for UR/EWS candidates. Upper age relaxations apply up to 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST candidates.
State Job Result+ 1
Application Fees & Official Portal: Male candidates belonging to the UR, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 25. All female applicants and candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD categories are completely exempted from the fee. Applications must be submitted online via the official UPSC portal at upsconline.nic.in.
How to Apply for UPSC EPFO APFC Recruitment 2026?
Step 1: Visit the official UPSC Online Recruitment Application (ORA) portal at upsconline.nic.in.
Step 2: If you have not registered previously, complete the One-Time Registration (OTR).
Step 3: Locate and select the APFC vacancy link listed under 'Special Advertisement Number 52/2026'.
Step 4: Accurately fill in your personal, educational, and category-related details in the application form.
Step 5: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the prescribed size and format.
Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee via the online payment gateway (where applicable).
Step 7: Review and submit the form, and download or print a copy for future reference.