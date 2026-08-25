Jagran Bureau, New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, had announced free coaching for students preparing for JEE and NEET-UG. Now the government has started working towards making it a reality by setting up a network.

The government has planned to link Common Service Centres (CSCs) with schools and colleges up to class 12 across the country through the free coaching network.

Initially, the network will provide free coaching for JEE and NEET-UG entrance exams. It will include preparation for other competitive exams, including SSC and UPSC, in the later phase.

After PM Modi's announcement on August 15, Education Minister Pralhad Joshi recently held a high-level meeting with the ministry officials regarding this.

Learnings From IIT Kanpur's 'Saathi'

The meeting discussed the free coaching program already being offered by the ministry in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, called "Saathi."

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However, this portal lacks the capacity to simultaneously teach the approximately 3.5 million students appearing for the JEE, NEET, and UG exams.

Therefore, an entirely new network is being set up. The proposed new free coaching network has the potential to teach over 1 crore students simultaneously.

The coaching facility will be both online and interactive, allowing students to ask questions about their doubts related to a topic. Besides, the coaching centres will provide 24-hour support.

According to sources within the ministry, nearly 2 million students have registered on the Saathi portal; it still hasn't been able to become competitive with private coaching institutes. This paints a picture of a serious upcoming challenge for the new network. Discussions have been held on how to make the proposed new platform for providing free coaching more competitive.