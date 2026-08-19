BSEB Educational Push: To strengthen Bihar’s education system, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) announced two major educational updates. These include free online coaching for NEET and JEE and the launch of the Vidya Saathi application for 24/7 teacher support. Aiming to assist students through their preparation journey for competitive exams, BSEB announced these educational initiatives following the instructions of Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

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Initially, the initiative was conducted at two physical locations, Bankipur Girls' School and Patna Collegiate. At these centres, students were provided residential facilities, free accommodation and food, along with high-quality education from experienced teachers. The classrooms have been equipped with modern facilities, ensuring students get the best educational experience.

“Expanding on this, recently, physical classes are being conducted across 21 such centres. In these centres as well, high-quality teachers are available. These are distributed across nine divisions and are operational in all places. And as of today, in the next phase, we are moving forward by extending JEE and NEET coaching online across 155 model schools," the chairman said.